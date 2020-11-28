Why the former Calhoun Mansion in Charleston scrapped the 'Calhoun'

Before the statue of John C. Calhoun came down from its perch in Marion Square this summer, another "Calhoun" was removed in downtown Charleston, though in a less conspicuous spot.

What for about a century had been known as the Calhoun Mansion now goes by "The Williams Mansion." And while that may sound new to anyone familiar with the historic residential attraction on lower Meeting Street, the renaming is actually a return to its original identity.

Calhoun, a former vice president and a fierce defender of slavery, died more than 25 years before the mansion was built.

"He had nothing to do with this house," said Howard Stahl, the current owner.

George Walter Williams was its original owner. Raised on a farm in Georgia, Williams started from humble beginnings. He got into the grocery business and, in 1852, decided to do business in Charleston where he would eventually make his fortune as a merchant, a banker and a railroad executive.

After the Civil War, as Williams made efforts to revitalize the local economy and found the Carolina Savings Bank, he was also making plans to build a mansion on property he'd acquired on lower Meeting Street.

Construction on the home started in 1875, and an article the next year referred to the in-progress residence as the "Williams Mansion." The Charleston News and Courier later declared it the "handsomest private residence in the South."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Williams and his family lived in it for about 50 years. After his death, the home went to his eldest daughter, Sarah, who married Patrick Calhoun, a grandson of John C. Calhoun. After falling into financial hardship, they started it renting out.

A nearby luxury hotel began leasing the property, and it was around that time — the first recorded instance being in 1917, according a history of the ownership added to the mansion's website — that the house started to be called the "Calhoun Mansion."

While the reason for the switch isn't clear, Stahl said it was likely a "marketing gimmick."

The Williams Mansion isn't the only local attraction to change its name this year. Over the summer, the Charleston Tea Plantation on Wadmalaw Island started going by the Charleston Tea Garden. William Hall, who oversees the 127-acre operation with property owner Bigelow Tea Co., said the rebranding was more accurate to the site's history. Tea wasn't planted on the property until 1963, and, Hall said, it has "nothing to do with slavery."

As for the Williams Mansion, Stahl said it has been made clear to guests since he bought the home in 2004 that the property isn't connected to Calhoun. But, he added, the name change "should have happened years ago."

Typically, the Gilded Age residence would be filled with a steady stream of tourists. This year, the mansion has been closed to visitors for more than eight months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even with tours suspended, visitors are starting to become acquainted with the name change. Now, when carriage tours pass by, passengers' attention is directed to the Williams Mansion, not the Calhoun Mansion.