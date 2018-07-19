The wait is over for West Ashley residents looking to shop at their own Whole Foods Market.
The Texas-based grocer said Thursday it will open Aug. 29 at 1125 Savannah Highway in the new West Ashley Station Shopping Center.
Doors will open at 9 a.m., and shoppers will find several product demonstrations and samples in the 40,000-square-foot store.
The upscale grocery site will feature a coffee and beer venue, juice bar and products from more than 60 local suppliers. Every item is free of artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats, the company said.
“We’re excited to join West Ashley’s vibrant community with the opening of our new Whole Foods Market,” said Debbie Pelkie, store team leader. “The new store will feature many locally-sourced and seasonal products that meet our high quality standards.”
The store will hire about 140 people. Interested candidates should go to wholefoodsmarket.com/careers to apply.
The Charleston area's other Whole Foods Market can be found at 923 Houston Northcutt Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.