Upscale grocer Whole Foods Market and delivery service Instacart are going their separate ways.
Instacart executives told employees earlier this week the company’s relationship with Whole Foods will begin to wind down in February and disappear within months.
Whole Foods operates two stores in the Charleston region — in Mount Pleasant and West Ashley — and they offer Instacart, Shipt and Amazon Prime delivery services.
Instacart started serving Whole Foods in 2014, but when Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion, the Seattle-based online retail giant started its own delivery operation at the grocer.
Whole Foods operates 496 stores across the U.S., and Instacart shoppers serve the Austin, Texas-based grocer as well as other supermarket chains.
Affected Instacart shoppers will be offered positions in other locations, according to the San Francisco-based company.
“We’re committed to taking care of all impacted in-store Whole Foods shoppers who choose not to, or cannot, be placed in a new role,” Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta wrote to employees in a blog post published on the website Medium, according to the Austin American-Statesman. “I want to thank you all for your continued dedication to providing a great service for our customers.”
A Whole Foods representative did not immediately respond for comment Friday.
Instacart launched in 2012 and now serves 240 markets, including several major grocery chains. Increased competition and the arrival of in-store delivery offerings such as Amazon Prime nipped into Instacart's relevance at Whole Foods.
In October, Amazon expanded its one-hour delivery service from Whole Foods to include Charleston and nine other locations across the U.S. The service is now available in 63 cities with plans for further roll-outs across the nation.