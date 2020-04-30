While travel is still on hold, SC tourism plans post-pandemic marketing push

South Carolina's tourism sector is rolling out a new marketing campaign Friday, but travelers won't be told to hit the road just yet.

With most states — including South Carolina — still under stay-at-home orders because of the coronavirus pandemic, leisure travel is still effectively on hold. But state tourism director Duane Parrish said they're hoping to get people daydreaming about a vacation while they're still quarantined at home.

"We know cabin fever is rampant right now," he said.

While some pent-up demand is expected, the state's travel sector doesn't expect to recover quickly. Parrish predicted revenues will be cut in half this year.

Impacts on air travel demand are expected to linger the longest, so for this first wave of marketing, all dollars will be directed to the closer "drive market": a 350-mile radius around South Carolina, plus the state of Ohio.

The campaign will be staged in two phases, one to get potential visitors thinking about a trip to the Palmetto State and a second to promote actual bookings.

The first phase of the campaign will use the tagline, "Dream Now, Discover Later." Messaging will be paired with images of the outdoors, like the sunrise over an oceanfront golf course.

The second phase is set to roll out in early June with the message, "Whenever you're ready, we'll be ready." Content will show the state prepping for visitors to come back, like a hotel staffer fluffing pillows or a park ranger setting up a canoe.

By July, the state plans to return to its normal marketing message, but still focused on the drive market. Target customers will be aged 25 to 54, which skews slightly younger than the demographic South Carolina typically reaches.

That's because, particularly given the risk the coronavirus poses to older adults, Millennials are expected to more aggressively plan travel again as soon as they're allowed, Parrish said.

The campaign rollout is still tentative, Parrish said, noting that the transition to phase two "could get delayed or could get sped up," depending on health officials' guidance.

Parrish's department will be using a spreadsheet to track what restrictions are still in place in different states and cities they plan to reach.

"We're not going to target a place where a governor still has a stay-at-home order in place," Parrish said.

Charleston's tourism organization has its own marketing plan ready, but the timeline isn't set yet.

"We know what we're going to do, we just don't know when it's going to be yet," said Explore Charleston CEO Helen Hill.

When the new marketing campaign does launch, it will be focused on people making a buying decision, Hill said. Visuals may focus a little more heavily than usual on outdoor activities, but the core of Charleston's tourism advertising — showcasing the historic city — won't change.

Like the state-level promotions, Charleston will target its drive market.

The May 1 rollout of the statewide marketing campaign coincides with several other signs that South Carolina's visitor sector is in the early stages of a phased reopening.

State parks are reopening their gates Friday but will limit the number of visitors allowed in at one time. At least one park, Edisto Beach State Park, will open for overnight guests only.

Visitor centers across the state are also reopening their lobbies on Friday, but racks will stay empty of brochures. Restrooms and vending areas, which haven't closed, will continue to be available for travelers.

And Myrtle Beach, the state's most popular tourism destination, has allowed hotels and short-term rentals to reopen after shuttering all accommodations for the month of April.

While Charleston allowed hotels to remain open, dozens closed their doors when occupancy plummeted. At least one downtown lodging, The Vendue, set a May 1 reopening date, though the majority of rooms will not be available for bookings.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 40 Charleston-area hotels remain closed.