When police work becomes tourism: This cops show draws thousands to SC capital.

COLUMBIA — Early on a Saturday morning in 2017, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department held its first "Live PD" event — a 6 a.m. meet-and-greet with deputies who were show regulars.

Fans started lining up at 3 a.m.

“That’s when we realized the popularity of show,” Sheriff Leon Lott said.

And fans are taking it beyond their living room, coming to the Palmetto State in hopes of catching a glimpse of their favorite deputy off the screen and in person.

First airing in 2016, "Live PD" takes viewers along for the ride with officers from six police departments across the country broadcasting live arrests for the nation to see.

Law enforcement and tourism are not two things one would typically lump together. And not everyone agrees the show puts the county in a positive light.

Regardless, it is an attraction for the capital city, Lott said. And it hasn't been bad for recruitment either.

“People come to Columbia for Riverbanks Zoo,” he said. “They come to Columbia to meet 'Live PD' deputies.”

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has had visitors from 38 states and Canada come at the headquarters on Two Notch Road.

“They’re just starstruck by these deputies,” Lott said.

And when those visitors come, they ask the sheriff for restaurant recommendations and the best places to stay.

The department receives these visitors almost weekly, Lott said, many of them planning their vacations around it. It's also a popular destination for families visiting loved ones or attending basic training graduation ceremonies at the nearby Fort Jackson Army base.

The tourists sometimes take photos, posing in front of several of the show's notable landmarks that make frequent appearances — such as the Obama gas station and the Palmetto Inn, also called the "blue door motel."

Lott said, as far as he knows, Richland County is the show's only featured department that receives travelers like these, possibly because it is the only department that has been on since the show first aired.

But the majority of visitors come during the semi-annual events, Lott said, with crowds ranging from 2,500 to 4,000.

For a party celebrating the show's 200th episode last April, Lott said they had planned to use a local high school for the event but found themselves moving to the S.C. State Fairgrounds to accommodate larger crowds.

"I don't think ('Live PD' network) A&E was prepared (for the show's popularity) either," Lott said.

For a "Live PD" calendar signing last year in Columbia, Lott met with two women who drove from New York for the event. Officers saw a steady two-hour stream of autograph-seekers. And he said kids arrived dressed in sheriff's uniforms their mothers hand-made for them.

Bill Ellen, president of Experience Columbia, a tourism organization, said that while his group has not been directly involved with “Live PD” events, he could see how the show might draw people to the capital city due to the loyalty of its fan base.

He said anything that brings new people to Columbia helps promote the area as a tourist destination.

Berkeley County could get a similar boost with its sheriff's office, now featured on the popular show.

“Citizens, elected officials and deputies have all asked about joining ‘Live PD.’ I’m glad to see it coming to fruition,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said when the agency first got on the program last year.

While Lott's department and some other of the show's featured departments have touted increased recruitment and public support, others have seen lawsuits and complaints from citizens who think the show draws focus to the worst parts of their cities.

And concerns have been raised by multiple law enforcement agencies that the show unfairly exposes the people arrested, not giving them the due process they're entitled to in court.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office faced two lawsuits related to the show last year.

In Greenville, a man sued the sheriff's office saying he was racially profiled after his arrest was televised on the hit show, according to The Greenville News. Greenville County deputies arrested the man and charged him with trafficking cocaine, but his charge was dismissed due to insufficient evidence, according to the lawsuit. Still, A&E continued re-airing the episode.

In the other lawsuit, a man backed into a deputy's patrol vehicle and had his vehicle searched but was never charged with a crime.

In addition to Greenville, at least two other jurisdictions have been sued by people filmed on the show. And at least six other jurisdictions have canceled or not renewed contracts with the show.

The Greenville Sheriff's Office ended its run on the show in August 2017.

But Lott said his department has seen no downside and has no plans of leaving the program

"It shows what law enforcement is really about," Lott said.

He said other benefits include money raised for local charities by auctioning off the chance for a ride-along with "Live PD" deputies, usually bringing in $5,000 per ride, one raising as much as $13,900.

Lott also said having a cameraman along has not been a problem for participating deputies.

"They just go out and do what they have to," he said.

And while the department has long had a waiting list of potential employees wanting to join the force, the show has increased that, with many out-of-state candidates attracted to officers' professionalism, Lott said.

"The majority of the public still thinks cops are the good guys," he said. "It's been good for (A&E) and it's been good for us."