The world's largest hotel chain, Marriott International, revealed Friday that a breach of its Starwood reservation system has exposed the personal information of about 500 million guests.
There had been "unauthorized access" to the Starwood database since 2014, but Marriott said it wasn't alerted of a security issue until September of this year. On Nov. 19, they were able to determine that the data came from the Starwood guest reservations database, the company said.
Any guests who made reservations at Starwood properties on or before Sept. 10, 2018 may have been affected. The breach did not involve Marriott-branded hotels.
There are 11 Starwood-affiliated hotel brands, including Aloft, Westin, Sheraton, St. Regis and W Hotels.
Just one Charleston property, the Aloft Hotel in North Charleston, is a Starwood brand, but there are eight other Starwood holdings throughout South Carolina.
Sheraton has two hotels in Myrtle Beach and one in downtown Columbia. Aloft Hotels holds two properties in Columbia and one in Greenville, and Westin-branded hotels are located in Greenville and Hilton Head Island.
Marriott estimates that, for 327 million guests, personal information such as phone numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, Starwood Preferred Guest account information and reservation dates were exposed.
For an unknown number of those consumers, payment card numbers and expiration dates were also collected. Though those numbers are encrypted, Marriott said it "has not been able to rule out the possibility" that hackers had the tools needed to decrypt the numbers.
For the remaining customers, information was limited to names and sometimes mailing or email addresses, the company said.
CEO Arne Sorenson said in a statement that Marriott is working to phase out the Starwood system and "accelerate the ongoing security enhancements" to its network.
The company has set up a website with information about the breach, and said that customers who may have been affected will be notified by email.
Loyalty members should monitor their Starwood Preferred Guest accounts for suspicious activity, and all customers are advised to check credit card statements for unauthorized purchases, Marriott said.
With so many types of information exposed, this breach — which is second only to Yahoo's in terms of customers affected — has many layers, said Greg Sparrow, a cyber security policy expert at the consulting firm CompliancePoint.
"The passport number is likely where you'll find the most headaches and greatest risk from a consumer perspective," Sparrow said. The information can be used to steal a person's identity and is much more valuable, from a hacker's perspective, than credit card information, he said.
Ted Rossman, an analyst from CreditCards.com, recommended that affected Starwood customers freeze their credit, which would prevent anyone from fraudulently opening accounts in their names.
Marriott International acquired Starwood Hotels and Resorts for $13 billion in 2016, making it the world's largest hotel chain. More than 7,200 hotels worldwide are currently under Marriott ownership with many more in the pipeline, including several properties in the Charleston area.
In August, Marriott initiated the merge of the hotel chains' loyalty programs. That undertaking has had its own technical issues, including complaints from Starwood loyalty customers of incorrect point balances and unrecorded stays.