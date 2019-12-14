When you think of downtown Charleston and stroll along some of the streets of its historic neighborhoods, one wonders how many properties are left for under a million.
A classic Charleston single home in the Radcliffeborough neighborhood lists for $943,000. It sits on a tree-lined street and was built in 1880. The unique architectural style of the Charleston single sprang up in the 1700s and 1800s and it takes limited space into consideration. They get their name from the one room wide “front” of the home that faces the street. They are positioned on narrow lots and the length and height of these homes can be expansive. The front door faces the street and leads onto a porch where one enters the home.
Jake Libaire, the listing broker at Birchin Lane Realty Advisors, knows this section of the city very well. As both a commercial and residential broker, he has bought and sold numerous historic Radcliffeborough, Cannonborough and Elliotborough homes for clients over the years. Of the historic home sales he has brokered, four have been Charleston singles. He lived on Warren Street himself for about three years and knows most of the neighbors on this lovely block of the Holy City.
Exterior
The front of the home has a robin egg’s blue door. The wrought-iron gate leads to a brick paved area that can accommodate two vehicles. Off of the bricked area are beautifully landscaped and generous side and back yard spaces. The paved area is shaded in the back and beyond it is a three-tiered fountain beneath a pergola. A shed, used as a ceramic and art studio, is off the pergola. Shuttered and shingled to match the home, it is light-filled and has air conditioning and electricity. Perfect for a studio space, office or she-shed. Ivy covers the stone privacy wall and pergola. Palms trees intermingle with shrubbery and large trees along this street.
The lot which is approximately 3,050 square feet doesn’t feel small. On the contrary, the space feels open and large enough to accommodate any social or family gathering.
“The way in which the home is oriented, it’s not addressing the street,” said Libaire. “It’s addressing the back and sides. It opens up to the side and back yards so it really lends itself to outdoor entertaining, which here is six to eight months out of the year.”
The area is quiet, serene and private, especially this block with one-way traffic. It has a distinct “step-back-in-time” ambiance but it’s within walking distance to Ashley Hall School and busier King Street with its shopping and restaurants.
“The neighborhood president lives directly across the street from this property,” he said. “All of the immediate neighbors are owner occupied.”
Double porches front the side yard. The smaller lower porch leads to the entrance, while the second-story porch is roomy, spanning the entire length of the home. Blue ceilings, a quintessential Charleston feature of porches, blend with blue hues of the door and other finishes and areas in and outside the home.
“The side of the home is just one of its highlights,” Libaire explained. “It’s perfect for a family because of its proximity to schools. Empty-nesters would love the space and the low maintenance of the yard.”
The home has been steadily refreshed and renovated since the mid-2000s when the owners at that time redid all the pipes and electrical. The next owner added moderate updates and the most recent owners completely renovated the kitchen. The exterior’s wood siding has been redone or repaired where needed. The metal roof is a recent addition as well.
As with most homes in downtown Charleston, there’s a story behind its construction.
“The house next door to this property was the main house on this block,” Libaire said. “It is a very large home, about 5,000 square feet. The home across the street was the cook’s home. None of the other homes were here. The owners of the main home owned all of this property and they subdivided it after the War. That’s how all these single Charleston homes popped up.”
Inside
What strikes you the moment you walk into the home is the natural light. From the transommed front door to the small foyer’s large window to windows populating all areas of the home and in every room. The space feels much larger than it is. Hidden nooks, smart shelving under stairs and other spaces are incorporated giving one plenty of storage places.
“It’s nearly 1,800 square feet, but it lives a lot larger,” said Libaire “The downstairs is open and there’s isn’t any wasted space – no corners or corridors – and it flows from one room to the next.”
The juxtaposition of original finishes and features -- heart pine floors, moldings, celling medallions, brick wall accents, curved doorways -- with crisp white walls, subway tiles, wood shelving and modern features translates to: Homey, elegant, vintage and fabulous.
Upon entering there’s a front room that can be a television/family space. The center room has a gas fireplace and can be used as a library or sitting room. Walk toward the back of the home and you pass through the spacious dining area and into the kitchen. Large glass doorways lead from the dining and kitchen areas to the outdoors.
Downstairs a half bath and laundry room introduce a pop of brilliant navy blue color with plenty of cabinetry, a pedestal sink and full size washer and dryer space.
The modern kitchen comprises white walls, cabinets, backsplashes and modern appliances. Plenty of cabinet space run on uppers and lowers on one side of the kitchen while two shelves have been added on either side of the windows, one of which is above a farm sink. A bar area with shelves, storage and wine rack decorate the opposite end of the kitchen.
From the front room, a set of stairs lead up to three bedrooms. There are two good-sized bedrooms and a full bath in the hallway. Toile wallpaper, a small claw-foot tub and vintage vanities make appearances in the shared bath. Windows and doors lead to the upper porch. Toward the back of the home, is the master bedroom. This space is large with an en suite bath complete with large tiled shower.
For a home that encapsulates Charleston-style living in one of the city’s loveliest neighborhoods, 60 Warren Street ticks all the boxes – Charleston charm, architectural relevance, picturesque prettiness and walkability off the charts– all for under a million in downtown Charleston.
As of December 11, 2019, the 1,795 square foot, three bedroom, two and-a-half bath home at 60 Warren Street listed for $943,000.
AGENT SPOTLIGHT
Jake Libaire
Birchin Lane Realty Advisors, LLC
843-732-3455