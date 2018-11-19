South Carolina travelers can expect to have plenty of company on the roads this Thanksgiving.
About 660,000 in the state — 5 percent more than last year — are expected to travel 50 miles or more by car for the big fall holiday, according to Charlotte-based AAA Carolinas.
Drivers will likely see the worst congestion during the early evening commute, and slowdowns were expected to start as early as Monday, according to transportation analytics firm Inrix.
Wednesday and Sunday will be the busiest travel days. The best day to hit the highways and byways is Thanksgiving.
Overall Thanksgiving travel is also expected to reach a 13-year high, with a total of 732,000 South Carolinians traveling 50 miles or more by car, plane or other means of transportation.
That increase comes as gas prices have steadily declined since early October, reaching an average of about $2.32 per gallon this week in the Palmetto State.
That's lower than the national average of $2.62 and among the lowest in the country, but the state has lost a bit of its edge on fuel prices. In 2017, South Carolina had the second-cheapest gas in the U.S. This year, the Palmetto State comes in at No. 5.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at the fuel price tracking site GasBuddy, recommends shopping around online to find the best savings. AAA estimates that 32 percent of gas stations in South Carolina will be offering prices of $2.25 per gallon or less this week.
South Carolina residents traveling to or through North Carolina may want to fill up before leaving their home state. Gas prices in North Carolina are averaging almost 20 cents higher, namely because of higher fuel taxes.
In general, it's often more cost-effective to fill up in town than make roadside stops.
“When it comes time to fill-up during the trip, motorists should keep in mind that gas stations along highly traveled routes may find prices more expensive than in-town," said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson for AAA Carolinas.
To help with holiday traffic, SCDOT is prohibiting lane closures for non-emergency work on interstate highways and high-volume routes from noon Wednesday through early morning Monday.
For traffic updates in South Carolina, motorists can use SCDOT's 511 traffic app.