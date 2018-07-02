AAA is predicting record crowds on the roads for the July 4 travel period, even with higher gasoline prices than last year.
Airports are also expected to be more crowded, with flights cheaper than last year.
The national average for gas Monday morning was $2.87 a gallon, 64.3 cents a gallon higher than this time last year and the highest since 2014.
Prices were falling since Memorial Day, when the national average nearly reached $3 a gallon, but have been creeping up recently, a trend that's expected to continue at least for the next couple days. GasBuddy predicts an average of $2.90 a gallon on July 4.
Drivers within South Carolina will continue to enjoy the cheapest prices in the nation, although also significantly higher than last year, including a 2 cent per-gallon tax increase that took effect July 1. The average in the Palmetto State was $2.51 a gallon early Monday.
Despite the rising fuel costs, AAA Carolinas is predicting a 5 percent increase in road traffic for the holiday period, which is Tuesday through Sunday, compared to last year.
Tuesday afternoon will be the worst time to hit the road when it comes to congestion, especially around cities.
"As motorists experience delays and congested roads, it's important for them to practice patience behind the wheel and avoid becoming frustrated while driving to prevent road rage," warned Tiffany Wright of AAA Carolinas.
Those renting a car or staying in a mid-range hotel can also expect to pay more than last year. The average daily cost of a car rental is $66, about 2 percent more than last year.
Air travel in the state is expected to be up 7.9 percent over last year. According to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index, air travelers will pay an average of $171 for a round-trip flight along the top 40 domestic routes. That's the lowest Independence Day airfare in five years, and 9 percent less than last year.