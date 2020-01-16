You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
The one to watch
The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, a statewide organization that promotes the interests of businesses, released its Competitiveness Agenda on Monday, in advance of the start of the 2020 legislative session.
The agenda outlined what policies its members are urging lawmakers in Columbia to pass this year. Their priorities were divided into two categories: changes to the tax code and workforce development initiatives.
The Chamber's tax code priorities include:
- Lowering personal income taxes
- Changing the business license tax system and
- Providing "property tax relief" to businesses and lenders.
Gov. Henry McMaster's new budget proposal, which was released Monday, also called for cutting income tax rates. The plan, once fully phased in by 2025, would reduce revenue by $860 million a year.
The Chamber's agenda referenced the Palmetto State's ranking for business tax climate from the Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank. The state is 30th overall in its rankings and slightly lower, No. 34, for individual taxes.
The Chamber's second proposal, an overhaul of the business license tax system, is one that's sparked recent opposition from towns and cities that say the proposed changes could cut deeply into their income streams.
But the pro-business group argues that small businesses are "overly-burdened" by the system that's in place now. S.C. Chamber of Commerce CEO Ted Pitts described the business license tax system as "one of the most business unfriendly things we force on our small businesses."
On the workforce development side, the organization has proposed:
- Achieving "comprehensive education reform"
- Increasing affordable workforce housing closer to where jobs are located
- Identifying and fixing gaps in the workforce pipeline and
- Expanding broadband access to rural areas.
With unemployment at an all-time low — about 2.4 percent according to the most recent data — the priority of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce has been finding qualified workers for employers and not the other way around, according to director Dan Ellzey.
Education reform will be critical to building a well-prepared workforce, the Chamber argues in its agenda.
The group's priorities specifically call for the use of a State Longitudinal Data System to link information on students starting from kindergarten through high school, college and into the workforce. That kind of system could track students' success in finding gainful employment.
The agenda also noted the importance of access to internet for students, job seekers and people launching businesses. According to the group, almost 10 percent of South Carolinians either don't have access to internet in their homes or have access to inadequate service.
Next week in this newsletter, we'll take a look at business leaders' priorities in the greater Charleston area which the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce outlined in its new Legislative Agenda.
Openings, closings:
- The Woodruff, a new wine bar on Johns Island, is now open.
- Allegiant is adding a new nonstop flight from Charleston to Louisville.
- Neon Tiger, all-vegan cocktail bar, is slated to open on upper King Street.
- The owner of now-closed PaPa Zuzu's says he'll reopen in Summerville.
- A new Harris Teeter in West Ashley plans to open before Valentine's Day.
- A Barnes & Noble Booksellers in North Charleston will close Saturday.
Financial statement:
"The Southeast has turned out to be the star in the container port industry, and we don’t see that changing."
— Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority
The Port of Charleston set an all-time cargo record in 2019. The equivalent of 2.44 million 20-foot-long containers moved through the port's terminals last year. The Port of Virginia and the Port of Georgia are breaking records, too.
Other stuff you should know:
- Plagued by the 737 Max crisis, Boeing reported a negative number for commercial airplane orders for the first time in decades. (Post and Courier)
- Boston-based startup Vendr will open its second office in a new WestEdge building, thanks to a College of Charleston connection. (Post and Courier)
- Volvo Cars is going to build a facility at its Ridgeville campus to make batteries for an all-electric version of its XC90 SUV. (Post and Courier)
- The South Coast Cyber Center, a new initiative in Beaufort, would address a growing need for cybersecurity professionals. (Island Packet)
- Boeing's new CEO, David Calhoun, will get a bonus five times the rate of his base salary if he gets the 737 Max flying again. (Business Insider)
Sound smart at work:
"Hey boss, did you know that Germany's BMW has built more than 4.8 million cars at its Spartanburg County campus since 1994?"
The Upstate manufacturing campus, which is BMW's largest, overcame global trade concerns to hit a new record in 2019. The automaker had entered the year with serious concerns about President Trump's trade war with China. The company responded by shifting some production to China and exporting more partially-made vehicles to finishing plants in southeast Asia to avoid tariffs.
