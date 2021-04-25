What rubber shortage? SC manufacturers say raw material supplies sufficient.

It's supposed to be the biggest supply-chain crisis for manufacturers since the global chip shortage, but dwindling supplies of rubber haven't yet hit South Carolina's automakers and tire producers.

"We do not see a widespread shortage, however, as with all things these days, shipments will occasionally be delayed at borders, likely due to COVID-19 regulations," said Kathryn Blackwell, vice president of communications for Continental Tire, which has its Americas region headquarters in Lancaster County.

"There are natural ebbs and flows with this commodity, but short-term no major shortages," Blackwell said.

Numerous news reports in recent weeks have sounded the alarm about shortages of natural rubber grown in places like Southeast Asia. In addition to supply chain bottlenecks, flooding and tree disease are contributing to the low volumes and high shipping costs. Pandemic-related factory shutdowns last year meant growers lost money on the 2020 harvest and didn't have the capital to plant new trees or care for mature crops, according to Rubber & Plastics News.

"(I'm) worried about supply," Ryan Wiener, global head of sustainable development and strategic marketing for rubber grower Corrie MacColl Ltd., told the news outlet. "Years of low prices have allowed demand to outpace growth in supply, and it's time the world realizes that the material, which is so vital in powering humanity's mobility, is scarce."

The rubber shortage has yet to hit the road in the Palmetto State, where vehicles and tires are among the top export commodities.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and do not foresee any impacts to our supply at this time," said Emily Weaver, spokeswoman for Bridgestone Americas, which makes tires in Aiken County. "Our team will continue to monitor this situation and maintain open lines of communication with all of our key stakeholders to ensure adequate supply and overall business continuity."

The story is the same for the state's automakers, which rely on rubber supplies for many of their components.

"So far, our plant has not been impacted from the rubber shortage," said Steve Wilson, spokesman for the BMW Manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County, the German company's largest factory in the world.

The Volvo campus in Berkley County, where S60 sedans are built, also isn't feeling stretched.

"To date, we have not been impacted by rubber-related supply shortages," spokeswoman Stephanie Mangini said.

Meanwhile, reports indicate the situation could get worse before rubber crops rebound.

"It's definitely tightening up," Ann Marie Uetz, a Detroit-based partner at Foley and Lardner, a law firm that represents auto parts manufacturers, told Bloomberg News. "It's nowhere near the level of the chip shortage from our perspective so far, but it's definitely brewing."

Plant expansion

An electrical contractor and telecommunications firm that specializes in security technology for the defense, healthcare and other industries is expanding its operations in North Charleston.

M.C. Dean Inc. said it will invest $7.3 million into a 25,000-square-foot facility that will create 126 jobs in the Remount Business Park. The new facility will provide office space, engineering, simulation, testing labs and warehousing. It is scheduled for completion in about a year.

Bill Dean, the company's CEO, said the expansion will more than double the site's electrical, electronic security, audio visual and IT systems evaluation, integration and testing lab capacity.

"South Carolina’s wealth of technical talent combined with its strong economic development environment make it an attractive location for our ongoing business investment,” Dean said.

Engineers, project managers and technicians interested in jobs at the site can visit M.C. Dean’s careers webpage. The family-owned company is based in Tysons Corner, Va., and employs more than 3,000 workers worldwide.

The S.C. Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved tax credits the company can claim if it meets certain hiring thresholds.

Back and forth

The twisty-turny, years-long international legal battle over whether a parts supplier has the right to interview Boeing Co. workers about a 787 Dreamliner engine fire in North Charleston has taken another twist.

New York-based Servotronics Inc. is accused of making a defective valve for a Rolls-Royce Trent-1000 engine that caught fire during testing in 2016. The blaze caused $12.8 million in damages to the widebody plane, a sum that U.K-based Rolls Royce has already paid to Boeing. The power plant manufacturer now wants to be reimbursed by Servotronics, with a May 10 arbitration hearing looming in London.

Servotronics, which denies responsibility, wants to interview the Boeing and Rolls Royce workers who were on site at the time. The company says those discussions will show the fire was due to "numerous improper, inadequate and incorrect actions and failures to act" rather than any problem with its valve.

That's where things get complicated.

U.S. District Court Judge David Norton of Charleston initially ruled that federal courts can't force discovery for a private, foreign arbitration hearing. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., then reversed that decision and sent it back to Norton for further consideration. A related court decision in Boeing's home state of Illinois, however, called into question the Fourth Circuit's ruling. So Servotronics asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take the case and settle the matter once and for all.

In the meantime, the Fourth Circuit had remanded Servotronics' appeal back to Norton at the Four Corners of Law. Norton, realizing the Supreme Court would likely hear the case this fall, decided to wait for that ruling, putting Servotronics' request on hold.

So Servotronics went back to the Fourth Circuit, which ordered Norton "to issue, without delay, the subpoenas" to workers for Boeing and Rolls-Royce. Depositions are scheduled for early May.

But that's not the end of it. After Norton agreed to issue the subpoenas, Rolls-Royce last week asked the Supreme Court to put the employee interviews on hold. As of Friday, the nation's highest court had not yet ruled on the Rolls-Royce request.