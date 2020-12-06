What is next for the SC nuclear plant criminal investigation?

When law enforcement officials first launched an investigation into the cancellation of a $9 billion nuclear power project in South Carolina, many in the Palmetto State assumed the criminal probe would end with the prosecution of a pair of high-ranking SCANA Corp. executives who served as the public face of the construction effort.

Instead, after three years of intrigue and speculation, the investigation into the V.C. Summer nuclear plant expansion remains ongoing, even after former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh and Chief Operating Officer Steve Byrne agreed to plead guilty to defrauding South Carolina ratepayers.

Their plea deals may now serve as a launching point for prosecutors to charge other people involved in the decade-long project, which is widely considered the biggest business failure in South Carolina history.

Potential clues filed in federal court documents seem to hint at a broader investigation that could focus on other SCANA employees and executives and the "lawyers who advised them."

Marsh and Byrne's cooperation with federal prosecutors could also provide an opportunity for the U.S. Attorney's Office to investigate the role of Westinghouse Electric, the lead contractor on the failed nuclear project.

Two valuable witnesses

The FBI, U.S. Department of Justice, State Law Enforcement Division and S.C. Attorney General's Office began investigating the V.C. Summer fiasco shortly after SCANA and its partner, state-owned Santee Cooper, aborted the project in July 2017 after years of cost overruns and construction delays.

The project's failure put more than 5,000 construction workers out of a job, led to SCANA's sale to Virginia-based Dominion Energy and left millions of South Carolinians on the hook to pay off the project's debts.

Marsh and Byrne, who guided the project as SCANA's top two executives, announced three months later they were retiring. Lawmakers and ratepayers accused the pair of covering up the project's flaws and reporting overly rosy projections of its costs and construction schedule, even as the utility jacked up customers' power bills to pay for the reactors.

Amid the political, regulatory and legal fallout from the project's failure, the criminal investigation into what happened progressed largely behind the scenes.

The first results of that investigation finally burst into public view this summer when prosecutors announced a guilty plea from Byrne, who directly oversaw the project for SCANA. Byrne formally admitted to participating in a conspiracy to mislead investors, utility regulators and the public as SCANA raised its customers' power bills nine times to pay for the doomed project.

Marsh reached a similar plea deal last month, agreeing to go to prison for at least 18 months and pay back some $5 million he earned in salary and bonuses from his work on the project.

Prosecutors who lead such complex investigations typically bring charges against lower-level offenders first, pressuring them to plead guilty and agree to cooperate and testify against other alleged co-conspirators.

The federal prosecutors' willingness to offer such deals to Marsh and Byrne could indicate they are trying to build criminal cases against other people and companies that played a role in the abandoned nuclear project.

Another indicator is the prosecutors' decision to delay the two men's sentencing hearings until the broader investigation is closed. If Marsh or Byrne are unhelpful or uncooperative, prosecutors could ask a judge to impose stiffer sentences on them.

"The investigation is complex with additional targets remaining," prosecutors told a federal judge in October. "The government believes that the investigation will continue over at least the coming year."

The U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina declined to comment for this story, noting the investigation is ongoing. The S.C. Attorney General's Office also declined to comment.

Efforts to reach attorneys for Marsh and Byrne for comment were unsuccessful.

The 'lawyers who advised them'

It is unclear how the investigation will develop from here. But prosecutors appear to have taken a keen interest in the attorneys who advised SCANA's leaders in the lead-up to the project's abandonment.

In the criminal complaints filed this year, prosecutors prominently noted the role those attorneys played in the nuclear project.

And in Marsh's case, they alleged SCANA's leaders used “disingenuous representations of attorney client privilege” to hide a critical audit of the project, which warned that the nuclear reactors would not be completed in time to qualify for billions of dollars in federal tax credits.

Prosecutors don't list any of the attorneys who advised SCANA by name in the publicly-available court records, and it's unclear if they will actually try to press charges against those lawyers.

In general, attorneys can be charged with fraud just like anyone else, said Bart Daniel, who served as the U.S. attorney for South Carolina from 1989 to 1992.

The main difference is that prosecutors have more hurdles to clear in order to bring a case against a lawyer acting in their legal capacity, Daniel said. Namely, the U.S Attorney's Office would have to overcome the attorney-client privilege that protects the relationship between SCANA and its attorneys.

That can be accomplished in one of two ways, Daniel said.

Prosecutors can either persuade SCANA's new owner, Dominion Energy, to waive that attorney-client privilege, or they can provide evidence in court that the lawyers in question actively participated in the alleged crime.

“Once they clear that hurdle, I don't think it would be any more difficult to prosecute them,” said Daniel, who now works as a white collar criminal defense attorney with Nelson Mullins.

The U.S. Attorneys Office already has a cooperation agreement with Dominion, which took over SCANA and its subsidiary S.C. Electric & Gas in 2019.

That agreement doesn't require Dominion to waive its attorney-client privilege with SCANA's former attorneys. It leaves that decision up to the company. But the document does call on Dominion to "cooperate fully" with the investigation or face criminal penalties.

Dominion declined to comment for this story, but the company has every reason to play nice with the federal prosecutors. If Dominion upholds its bargain with the U.S. Attorneys Office, the company can’t be prosecuted for SCANA’s role in the nuclear project.

The former chief financial officer

After the nuclear project's cancellation, SCANA's top three executives were all called before the S.C. Legislature to answer for what went wrong.

Two of those executives — Marsh and Byrne — are now preparing to be sentenced in federal court. But Jimmy Addison, who served as SCANA's chief financial officer during the V.C. Summer project, has so far avoided the allegations that were leveled against his former coworkers.

Addison, who took over as SCANA's CEO after Marsh's departure, was not named in the civil lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this year. And there is no evidence to date that he will be charged as part of the criminal probe.

Addison and his attorney declined to comment for this story.

As chief financial officer, Addison was not involved in the day-to-day operations at V.C. Summer like Marsh and Byrne.

But Addison did play a key part in testifying about the nuclear project in front of the S.C. Public Service Commission, which approved nine rate hikes to help SCANA finance the project. He also helped lead the earnings calls for SCANA as the company's leadership explained how much progress had been made on the two new nuclear reactors to investment analysts.

Addison has already been questioned about the nuclear project several times. During a deposition taken as part of a class-action lawsuit filed by SCANA's ratepayers, Addison chose to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights and declined to answer questions in order to avoid potentially incriminating himself.

He did, however, speak in front of the PSC in 2018. That testimony was closely monitored by an FBI agent and an assistant U.S. attorney.

As the federal law enforcement officials took notes, Addison testified that he never read the audit of the nuclear project that was put together by Bechtel Corp., one of the country's largest construction and engineering firms.

That audit is at the center of the criminal charges filed against Marsh and Byrne. It pointed out serious problems with the reactors' designs, criticized SCANA's oversight and questioned the completion dates that SCANA's executives continued to promote in public.

The Bechtel audit only became public after the project was called off.

Internal emails reviewed by The Post and Courier suggest Addison contemplated whether to tell SCANA's investors about Bechtel's work on the nuclear project in 2015. But that was before the audit was actually completed and its unflattering results were shared with SCANA's leadership.

The project's lead contractor

SCANA and Santee Cooper's decision to cancel the nuclear expansion project in 2017 was years in the making, but it was hurried along by one major event: Westinghouse's bankruptcy.

Westinghouse served as the designer and primary contractor for the new nuclear reactors in Fairfield County. But in early 2017, Westinghouse informed the South Carolina utilities it was unable to finish the nuclear project and that the company was entering federal bankruptcy court to restructure its finances.

It was that decision that Marsh, Byrne and SCANA's other executives primarily blamed for the failed nuclear project when they were called into legislative hearings in 2017. They told state lawmakers it was Westinghouse's failures that ultimately doomed the project, not theirs.

But over the past three years, Westinghouse has largely avoided the kind of scrutiny that SCANA and Santee Cooper have endured in South Carolina.

State lawmakers understood that Westinghouse played a major part in the project. State officials at one point unsuccessfully sought construction records from Westinghouse, but their focus remained primarily on the decisions made by SCANA and Santee Cooper, South Carolina's homegrown utilities.

The question is whether that changes now that Marsh and Byrne are acting as witnesses for the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys Office.

S.C. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, who led one of the legislative committees that investigated the V.C. Summer expansion, said Westinghouse's role in the project's collapse remains one of the unanswered questions.

"My impression at the time was that Westinghouse probably misrepresented their expertise in building a nuclear reactor," Massey said. "The only thing I don't know about Westinghouse is whether that incompetency was criminal."

Prosecutors mentioned Westinghouse in the documents that charged Marsh and Byrne with fraud, but only to note that the company served as the V.C. Summer project's lead contractor.

Westinghouse declined to comment for this story or to answer questions about whether the company is a potential target in the ongoing criminal investigation.

Westinghouse has reportedly prepared for the possibility it could get wrapped up in the criminal probe.

Bankruptcy records show Westinghouse paid outside attorneys over the past three years to review newspaper stories about the V.C. Summer project's failure. The company also paid those attorneys to research the statute of limitations for criminal charges in South Carolina and to attend S.C. legislative hearings to monitor the political fallout of the project's failure.

Westinghouse was also subpoenaed by a federal grand jury in South Carolina in recent years, according to the bankruptcy records, and the company was instructed not to delete or destroy any documents related to that request.

The bankruptcy records don't explain what the grand jury was after. That remains a mystery.