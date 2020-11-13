What happened to millions of dollars a SC company paid for latex gloves? Nobody knows.

Nobody could seem to answer the one question the judge wanted to know: What happened to more than $2.2 million a California company received earlier this year to help purchase latex gloves?

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel asked repeatedly. He posed the question to the general counsel for the company, Medical Biowaste Solutions. And he challenged the business' former vice president, under oath, to answer why there was money unaccounted for when the company previously claimed the cash had been seized at a factory in Vietnam.

"I'm very concerned about this," Gergel said. "We can get down the road here on these other issues, but there is a serious question here about where these funds are."

The virtual court hearing scheduled in Charleston this week was supposed to get to the bottom of a business deal gone bad. It was meant to determine how an order for more than 1 million boxes of surgical gloves ended with ProPac Inc., a company based in North Charleston, struggling to get back millions of dollars it paid to acquire the personal protective equipment.

Instead, the nearly two hour-long hearing Thursday spun off into a wild legal drama that left most of the people involved in the case with more questions than answers.

The South Carolina law firm hired to represent Medical Biowaste Solutions dropped out of the hearing before it even began. The attorneys for Hall Booth Smith, a firm in Mount Pleasant, said they had learned about information prior to the hearing that made it impossible for them to "zealously advocate" for the California company.

The former vice president of Medical Biowaste Solutions spoke over attorneys throughout the hearing, responded mockingly to some of the questions that were posed to him, and left the hearing before it was even over.

And at one point, Judge Gergel openly questioned whether the civil lawsuit filed by ProPac might be better suited to a criminal investigation at this point.

There were some facts all of the parties could agree on. Everyone seemed to admit that ProPac shelled out more than $5.2 million to acquire the surgical gloves that were in high demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That money initially went to another company called Atlantic Group USA, which operated as a middle man in the deal.

Atlantic Group then paid Medical Biowaste Solutions more than $4 million to find a ready supply of gloves that could be shipped to South Carolina. But from there, the details get murky.

Bank records provided to the court by Medical Biowaste Solutions show the company sent roughly $1.8 million to a bank account in Hong Kong to obtain millions of latex gloves, which never arrived in North Charleston.

That should have left roughly $2.2 million in Medical Biowaste Solution's bank account in Los Angeles. But it's that money that nobody seems to have tabs on anymore.

During the hearing, John Marshall, the general counsel for Medical Biowaste Solutions, attempted to argue that the $2.2 million that remained in the company's California bank account at the end of June was considered a profit on the deal.

But that defense didn't sit well with Gergel.

"You have a profit, but you haven't delivered the gloves?" the federal judge asked incredulously.

"I'm gonna tell you something, Mr. Marshall. Maybe I am missing something here, but this is getting to be more like a criminal act than a civil act," Gergel said. "And I don't understand this defense. ... I asked you a direct question. Where is the $2 million?"

"I don't know, you honor," Marshall replied.

"Have you asked your client where the $2 million is?" Gergel asked.

"Your honor, I would respectfully request not to answer that question on the grounds that it would divulge attorney client communication," said Marshall, who also declined to comment for this story.

In his search for answers, Gergel then called on Randall Roth to testify. Roth is the former vice president of sales for Medical Biowaste Solutions. He also oversaw ProPac's order for more than 1 million boxes of surgical gloves, according to emails filed in court.

But if Gergel hoped to get some clarity on where ProPac's missing money was, he was quickly disappointed.

Facing questions from the attorneys, Roth said he had no idea where the money went because he was no longer working for Medical Biowaste Solutions.

Roth did not respond to emails from The Post and Courier inquiring about his testimony.

During one particularly tense exchange Thursday, Roth suggested that he might decline to answer questions about the missing $2.2 million in order to avoid incriminating himself in court. But he quickly retreated when Gergel asked him if he was, in fact, invoking the Fifth Amendment.

"Let's make sure you understand what you just said," Gergel said as he halted the hearing. "Are you asserting your Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, sir?

"Well, no," Roth said. "I specifically don't know where the money went. I have no access to the finances of Medical Biowaste Solutions. ... I'm being asked to answer questions that I'm not a part of."

Roth repeatedly protested being questioned under oath, and he complained that he was not being represented in the hearing by an attorney. Gergel explained that Medical Biowaste Solutions had an attorney participating in the hearing, and that Roth was there to testify about his work for that company.

"You are being questioned in your capacity as an agent and employee of a defendant in this action," Gergel said. "You held yourself out to be an officer of that company."

But Roth continued to interrupt the hearing, arguing he was being "set up."

"So I'm being questioned without representation and everything is overruled," Roth said. "OK. So I have no rights in this court. I understand, your honor."

As the questioning continued, Roth argued Medical Biowaste Solutions did what it needed to do in order to hold up its end of the deal, even though the surgical gloves were never delivered.

As for the money that was wired to Hong Kong, Roth continued to assert that the funds had been seized by the Vietnamese government, which is why the gloves were never shipped to North Charleston.

Both Roth and Medical Biowaste Solutions were asked to provide evidence of that seizure prior to the hearing, but nothing was filed in the federal court record as of this week.

As the hearing wrapped up, ProPac's attorneys asked Gergel to issue an order that would block Medical Biowaste Solutions from transferring any money out of its bank accounts moving forward. But Gergel expressed concern that it might be too late for that to actually help ProPac recover its money.

Lawyers for Nexsen Pruet, which is representing ProPac in the case, told The Post and Courier they will continue the search for the company's money. The newspaper asked whether ProPac had considered requesting a criminal investigation to look into the missing funds, as Gergel insinuated during the hearing.

“We are going to pursue whatever legal remedies are available to get ProPac’s money back,” Peter Santos, an attorney with Nexen Pruet, said in an email.