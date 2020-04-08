What Boeing's 787 production shutdown today means for its thousands of SC workers

By the end of second shift on Wednesday, production at Boeing Co.'s sprawling campus off International Blvd. will come to a halt, pushing pause on the planemaker's 787 Dreamliner program and putting potentially thousands more South Carolinians out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.

After announcing an extended production shutdown in Washington state and closures in the Philadelphia area, Boeing said Monday afternoon it would stop making jets in North Charleston, too.

News of the shutdown came within minutes of the announcement that Gov. Henry McMaster was issuing a statewide stay-at-home order. The new restrictions would not apply to Boeing workers, since the company is considered essential, and the order doesn't prevent people from going to work.

But both moves were clear signs of how wide-reaching the coronavirus pandemic's impact on life in South Carolina has become.

This temporary closure marks the first time 787 production in North Charleston has stopped for a non-weather event since Boeing launched its South Carolina outpost more than a decade ago.

The 787 assembly plant, as well as Boeing's other aircraft support businesses in North Charleston, are affected by the closures, the company said Monday.

Boeing employs about 6,869 people in South Carolina, according to updated workforce counts released in January. That makes the aerospace giant the largest private-sector employer in Charleston County.

The company is not disclosing how many of those employees will not be able to work during the temporary shutdown, said Libba Holland, spokeswoman for Boeing South Carolina.

A portion of them have been working remotely since mid-March and will continue to do so throughout the shutdown, Holland said.

Those who can't work remotely will be paid for 10 working days, meaning that, for the first two weeks of the suspension, they will experience no change in pay.

Employees will retain all of their health and medical benefits throughout the duration of the shutdown, Holland said.

If the suspension, which will be in effect "until further notice," extends beyond the two weeks that would end April 22, workers will have to tap into their paid time off, vacation or sick leave.

They also may also be able to file for unemployment like the company's affected workers in Washington state are able to do now. Production shutdowns in the Evergreen State were initially supposed to last two weeks, ending this Wednesday, but those closures have been extended indefinitely.

Boeing employs more than 71,000 people in Washington state, and the production shutdowns are impacting about 30,000 of them, or a little over 40 percent of the workforce, according to reports from The Seattle Times.

During the production shutdown, Boeing South Carolina employees will still be encouraged to notify the company if they test positive for COVID-19. If additional cases are reported, employees will be notified.

"We will be staying in contact with our teammates throughout the suspension," Holland said.

An internal database is available to employees that lists reports of cases by site location. The company has also been taking note of whether or not an employee was working on-site or remotely at the time they were infectious.

As of Tuesday, there were eight confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among Boeing's employees in South Carolina.

Company-wide, about 150 of Boeing's more than 160,000 workers have tested positive for COVID-19. Boeing has said it does not know where any of its workers contracted the virus.

During the production suspension, Boeing will be doing "enhanced cleaning activities" across its North Charleston facilities, the company said Monday.

"When the suspension is lifted, the 787 program will take an orderly approach to restarting production with a focus on safety, quality, integrity and meeting customer commitments," a statement said.

Well before the spread of COVID-19 started disrupting supply chains and dampening demand for aircraft, the 787 program was facing significant production changes.

After disclosing that production would slow from building 14 Dreamliners a month to 12 by the end of 2020, Boeing said during its earnings call in January that it would cut production again to 10 per month in early 2021, split between production lines in Everett, Wash. and North Charleston.

The company has not said whether the slowdown in production will impact employment in North Charleston.

Boeing's South Carolina workforce could also be affected by its latest cost-cutting measure: a "voluntary layoff program" the company announced last week.

In an internal letter, CEO David Calhoun told workers that they would receive more details about who will be offered the buyouts and what benefits volunteers will receive within about three to four weeks of that announcement.