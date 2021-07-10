What a sale of the iconic Charleston Place hotel could mean for city's tourist district

No matter what happens to Charleston Place, it's going to be a big deal.

The hotel, which started in the 1980s as The Omni at Charleston Place and now is known as Belmond Charleston Place, is largely seen as the hospitality anchor of the tourism powerhouse that is the lower peninsula, and it's up for sale.

At 434 rooms with 41,000 square feet of meeting space, it is, by far, the largest hotel in the city, but it's also a center of gravity for the Charleston and South Carolina tourism sector because the industry as it is now was quite literally built around it.

Championed by longtime Mayor Joe Riley, Charleston Place was seen as much more than a big lodging or a place to hold conventions. It was meant to revitalize a struggling King Street, and it did.

A sale of the landmark hotel would likely be record-breaking in terms of price.

Charleston Place's corporate owners, which since 2019 has been the luxury retail and lifestyle conglomerate LVMH Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, confirmed last month that it was working with the commercial real estate firm CBRE to explore a possible sale. The marketing brochure sent to potential bidders described snapping up the property as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Belmond bullet points Built in 1986 by a group led by shopping mall magnate Al Taubman and renovated in 2016

434 rooms

41,000 square feet of meeting space

43,000 square feet of retail space

3.2-acre site at King, Market, Meeting and Hasell streets.

Amenities include a spa, fitness center and indoor pool. Source: 2021 CBRE marketing memorandum on Charleston Place

The hospitality industry trade publication Hotels Magazine recently reported, citing unidentified sources, that a price for Charleston Place could exceed $1.2 million per key, or greater than $500 million total.

The ownership group is hoping to "create a bidding frenzy" and to obtain "more than a dozen letters of intent," the report said.

A spokesperson for Belmond Charleston Place said that "no further details can be shared at this stage" about the bidding process.

The 'catalyst'

When the hotel made its official debut in November 1986, Riley described it as "one of the most important moments in our city's contemporary history."

A photo of the ribbon cutting on the front of the next day's Sunday Post and Courier showed the 25,000 balloons that were released in front of a crowd of thousands at the hotel's entrance.

"Today we celebrate the rebuilding of our city center," Riley said to the crowd. "Today we celebrate a great city coming back to life."

A day-long grand opening followed, complete with entertainment from music groups, a juggler, clowns and a candy sculptor.

The debut earned a write-up in The New York Times, which began with a description of what the hotel site had looked like two and a half years prior — a "weed-strewn lot" surrounded by "downtown decay" — compared to the scene at the time of Charleston Place's opening. In the time between the hotel's announcement and its completion, retail tenants moved into nearby buildings and real estate investors started plowing money into restoration projects downtown.

Without Charleston Place, there probably wouldn't have been a Planters Inn, said longtime owner Hank Holliday, who recently sold the property for $56 million.

"It was absolutely the catalyst," he said, referring to the restoration he undertook in 1994 that turned the Market Street inn into the high-end lodging it became.

Charleston Place wasn't just a hotel development. It was "urban redevelopment," said Dean Porter Andrews, former managing director of Charleston Place and a current owner of Easton Porter Group, which includes the boutique Zero George hotel in downtown Charleston.

It wasn't just Charleston Place being planned but also an expansion of air service and the establishment of the Convention and Visitors Bureau that became what's now called Explore Charleston.

This was "the most proactive plan for a standalone hotel opening" the city had ever and probably will ever see, Andrews said.

The shopping component of Charleston Place became a kind of incubator for King Street retailers. Many stores would start in Charleston Place and move out to open in larger spaces along the commercial corridor. Banana Republic was just one example.

"Block by block by block," Andrews said of the chain reaction, first right around Charleston Place and then farther and farther north up King.

This listing of Charleston Place comes amid another possible turning point for King Street, as the district emerges from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerns connected to the pandemic and ensuing vacancies, plus anger and worry over the damage caused to businesses in a riot that broke out after a protest of George Floyd's killing last May, prompted some property owners and business operators to call for improvements.

Some of those property and business owners formed a nonprofit, the Downtown Charleston Alliance, and have been meeting for more than a year to discuss ways to steer the corridor's future.

City officials have also been working to create a business improvement district for King Street, which would generate additional property tax revenue for beautification projects, public safety enhancements and business recruitment efforts. That process is still in the early stages, but the sense among many on King is that the district is in need of an updated vision.

'Only opportunity'

CBRE's sales pitch for Charleston Place focuses on a specific, unique strength of the property: A hotel like it will never be built again.

The marketing materials describe the purchase offer as likely the “only opportunity” for the world’s biggest luxury hotel brands — like Montage, Four Seasons, Ritz Carlton, St. Regis or Waldorf-Astoria — to enter the Charleston market, at least in the historic district.

That's because city rules about building hotels have changed over time as the scales tipped in favor of a need to rein in hotel development, particularly over the past several years.

On much of the peninsula, new lodging projects are capped at 50 rooms, and all projects now must meet more stringent requirements that take into account the concentration of hotels in the surrounding area.

The primary tourism district surrounding the historic City Market, in particular, was a focus when city officials were working on those rules. Groups including the Preservation Society of Charleston pointed to that area when describing what some called a "hotelification" of the peninsula.

At the Carroll Building on North Market Street, an amendment was recently added to an easement on the property held by the Historic Charleston Foundation that states the building can't be used as an inn, hotel, bed and breakfast or motel. No “form of transient occupancy” is allowed, per the settlement, which was reached after Historic Charleston filed a lawsuit against the owner for pursuing a hotel use there despite its opposition.

The complaint had cited “an unprecedented proliferation of hotels in the area creating a monoculture of use.”

Other nearby projects are still in the works, like a hotel-anchored development that will also include retail and condominiums. On State Street, a boutique hotel called The Loutrel is preparing to open this fall.

In the last year, though, the only downtown debuts were full rebrands of existing hotels: A DoubleTree became the high-end Emeline in mid-2020, and the King Charles Inn opened as the Ryder Hotel this spring.

So, while appetite for more hotels in the heart of downtown may not be there — at least not for locals and preservation groups — there's been some success in revamping and re-imagining the lodgings already there. Emeline, for instance, was named to three publications' lists of the year's best hotel openings, including Travel & Leisure's "It List."

Some properties in that core tourist district also took advantage of slowdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic to spruce up room decor, finish major maintenance projects or revamp their marketing materials.

Most have cited the new or newly renovated hotels nearby as motivation for making improvements.

Important outcome

A big challenge for Charleston Place — and really any lodging of its size — is the post-pandemic question of how much the demand dynamics could change for large corporate meetings and conventions.

New investors may consider reducing the high room count by converting some guest accommodations into residences, said Andrews, the former managing director.

A buyer would also have to contend with the changing nature of brick-and-mortar retail, something that's been a subject of concern in the larger discussions about King Street's future.

In any case, Charleston Place is an "irreplaceable asset," Andrews said.

While the iconic property has changed corporate hands — and names — several times, a sale by the current ownership would be the first time since 1995 that it would be sold as a one-off deal, not as part of a larger portfolio.

The change to Belmond was a 2014 brand switch for the former Orient-Express chain, which had been an investor in Charleston Place since 1995. In 2019, LVHM bought all of the Belmond-flagged properties.

Whether Charleston Place remains under its current ownership or is sold, it's important that it "be vibrant," said Holliday, who witnessed the impact of that vibrancy at The Planters Inn across Meeting Street.

Especially during the property's Orient-Express era, Holliday said, it added a "panache" to downtown Charleston, elevating everything around it.

"I think every hotelier realized that if Charleston Place was going to be full, they would be full, too," Holliday said.

There's some anxiety now in waiting to see what will happen with the stewardship of a property of Charleston Place's scale if it's sold.

"It’s a critically important component of life south of Calhoun Street," Holliday said. "The better the maintenance, the better the quality, the better the tender loving care of the asset, the better off everyone in Charleston is."

Even decades after its opening, what happens with Charleston Place could still set a tone for everything around it.