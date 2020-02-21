Wells Fargo to pay $3B to resolve probes into fake accounts

LOS ANGELES — Wells Fargo & Co. agreed Friday to pay $3 billion to settle criminal and civil investigations into a long-running practice that involved employees opening millions of unauthorized bank accounts in order to meet unrealistic sales goals.
Since the scandal came to light in 2016, the financial services giant has paid out billions in fines to state and federal regulators, reshuffled its board of directors and seen two CEOs and other top-level executives leave.
The $3 billion payment includes a $500 million civil payment to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which will distribute the funds to investors who were affected by the bank's behavior.
"Wells Fargo traded its hard-earned reputation for short-term profits" said U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna for the Central District of California.
Before the scandal broke, Wells Fargo was considered to have a sterling reputation among its peers. The bank, which has a large presence in South Carolina, referred to its branches as "stores," and once had a policy of trying to get each customer to have eight financial products with the company
The policies, pushed by top management, were aggressive and unrealistic. Bank employees were berated for not meeting bloated quotas, which ultimately resulted in many employees gaming the system in order to hit their sales goals. For example a number of Wells Fargo customers, notably the elderly, were signed up for online banking when they did not have internet access.
The documents that lay out the charges against Wells Fargo lean heavily on the behavior of "Executive A," who is described as the head of the lender's community bank business and the regional bank division from 2002 until 2017. Carrie Tolstedt held those positions during that time period. Tolstedt was aware of employees using fraudulent means to achieve sales goals as early as 2005, according to the Justice Department.
"I just want (Executive A) to be constantly aware of this growing plague," one Wells Fargo executive wrote in an email.
The settlement with the Department of Justice covers Wells Fargo as a company, and but federal prosecutors could still go after individuals for violating bank laws. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, one of the nation's bank regulators, fined several former top executives earlier this year for their role in the scandal.
Former CEO John G. Stumpf was fined $17.5 million and agreed to a lifetime ban from the banking industry. The OCC sued Tolstedt for $25 million for her role., but her lawyers say they intend to fight the complaint.
Current CEO Charlie Scharf, who started the job only a few months ago, has staked his early reputation on resolving all of the legal questions. He has been blunt in saying that what the bank did under previous management was unacceptable.
"The conduct at the core of today's settlements — and the past culture that gave rise to it — are reprehensible and wholly inconsistent with the values on which Wells Fargo was built," Scharf in a statement.
The bank known for its stagecoach logo rode into the South Carolina market in late 2008 when it snapped up the hobbled Wachovia franchise during the last financial crisis. The deal made the West Coast lender the largest bank operating in the Palmetto State based on deposits and branches.