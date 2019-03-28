NEW YORK — Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan stepped down Thursday after a rocky tenure during which the deeply troubled bank dealt with a seemingly unending wave of scandals.
Sloan said in a statement Thursday he will step down from his roles as CEO, president and member of the board of directors effective immediately. He will retire from the company completely on June 30.
San Francisco-based Wells Fargo has been the largest bank operating in South Carolina based on deposits and branches for years, according to the largest federal data.
Sloan led the financial services giant for less than four years. A longtime insider, he was chosen to replace outgoing CEO John Stumpf, who resigned after Wells Fargo employees were found to have opened millions of bank accounts fraudulently in order to meet unrealistic sales goals.
The choice of Sloan did not go over well. He was chief financial officer under Stumpf, and while Sloan said he had no knowledge of the bad practices, he was seen as the wrong choice for a bank that needed outside assistance to help clean up its act.
Nevertheless, Sloan staked his legacy at Wells Fargo around his ability to clean up the bank after the sales practices scandal.
Instead, more problems came to light. Under Sloan, the bank found itself implicated in scandals that included packaging unnecessary auto insurance onto the accounts of car loan customers. Tens of thousands of customers were unable to afford the payments and in many cases, got their cars repossessed. The bank foreclosed on the homes of hundreds of customers accidentally.
Those are just two examples in what became a game of scandal "whack a mole" at the nation's second-largest bank.
Wells Fargo's ongoing bad behavior drew the ire of politicians on both sides of the aisle.
Federal regulators, who lost patience with Wells Fargo, inflicted harsh punishments. Wells Fargo had to pay a $1 billion fine to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
But more importantly, the Federal Reserve stepped in and handcuffed Wells Fargo's ability to grow its business until the bank could prove that it had gotten its house in order.
In a statement Sloan said that as CEO he "focused on leading a process to address past issues and to rebuild trust for the future."
"We have made progress in many areas and, while there remains more work to be done, I am confident in our leadership team and optimistic about the future of Wells Fargo," he said. "However, it has become apparent to me that our ability to successfully move Wells Fargo forward from here will benefit from a new CEO and fresh perspectives."
Wells Fargo's board of directors said Thursday it chose Allen Parker, the company's general counsel, as interim CEO and president.
In an obvious acknowledgement of the troubles Wells faced when it chose Sloan, an insider, the bank said in a statement that it will be looking for external candidates for the next CEO and president.
Wells Fargo entered the Charleston market slightly more than a decade ago. In 2008, it acquired the ailing North Carolina-based Wachovia franchise, which had sustained massive losses during the global financial crisis that unfolded that year.