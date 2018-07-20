Costco is set to open its Mount Pleasant store in less than three weeks, a project that seems to have progressed at breakneck speed.
The members-only warehouse retailer said Friday it will open the outlet in the north end of town at 8 a.m. on Aug. 8, roughly eight months after breaking ground on the cavernous 150,000-square-foot building.
The warehouse store is off U.S. Highway 17 at 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. in the Carolina Park subdivision.
In a written statement, manager Marcy Redick said East Cooper residents "have been asking us to open here for a long time, and we already have made an impact on the local job market. We look forward to contributing to the community in many ways.”
The warehouse club sells bulk merchandise at discounted prices. Its also sells gasoline.
The retailer has been selling memberships at a temporary location on South Morgans Point Road since earlier this month. Costco charges $60 for its basic annual membership card.
The Mount Pleasant store is Costco's sixth in South Carolina and the second in the Charleston region. The Issaquah, Wash.-based company's other Lowcountry store is in West Ashley near Interstate 526 and Savannah Highway. It opened in 2001.
Costco competes locally with two other members-only shopping chains: Walmart-owned Sam's Club in North Charleston and BJ's Wholesale Club in Summerville.