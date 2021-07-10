Welcome to the good life: Homes at a Charleston-area marina can be idyllic — if you can find one

Special to the Post and Courier
From the balcony of his home on the southern fringe of Mount Pleasant, Everett Presson can turn his head in one direction and see the spires of peninsular Charleston. In the other, he can see the back side of Sullivan’s Island across the Intracoastal Waterway. At almost any time, he can see giant container ships steaming into the harbor, or boats returning to the Toler’s Cove Marina just steps from his front door.
You want the good life? This is it.
“It’s just fun to see people coming in with the fish they’ve caught, cleaning them out at the fish cleaning station. At night, particularly, it’s really pretty when we have several boats coming in with the lights on,” said Presson, the top-producing agent East of the Cooper for Carolina One Real Estate. “It’s just kind of a tropical feel, almost. It’s like you’re on vacation.”
Indeed, at its best, life at one of the Charleston area’s marinas can be an intoxicating mix of bobbing boats, salt air, fresh seafood and unparalleled views. After 48 years of living on Sullivan’s Island, Presson and his wife moved three years ago across the Ben Sawyer Bridge to Marsh Harbor, a community of condos and detached homes next to Toler’s Cove Marina. They were looking for a low-maintenance style of living, and they found much more.
“Not everyone who lives at a marina owns a boat,” said Presson, who in his 42 years in real estate has amassed career sales of over $800 million. “For the most part, marinas with real estate have condominiums or townhouses, so it’s an easy style of living, because everything on the exterior is taken care of. It can be for people who like to look out at the water, like seeing the boats come in, like to walk the docks. Some people like to walk the docks for their exercise. It’s just kind of easy living.”
It certainly can be — if you can find it. While the Charleston area has a number of marinas, only a precious few of them have adjacent residential real estate options. And in a real estate climate like the current one, available marina homes can be very scarce, and very expensive in the rare instance when they come on the market.
“As in every market, it is very up and down,” said Pam Harrington, owner and broker-in-charge of Pam Harrington Exclusives on Johns Island, near Bohicket Marina on Seabrook Island. The market for marina homes now, though, is “presently very up, and desirable,” she added.
‘There’s a certain vitality at a marina’
Real estate at marinas in the Charleston area can run the gamut. The Wild Dunes Yacht Harbor is flanked by multi-million-dollar homes. Marsh Harbor at Toler’s Cove comprises 48 condominiums and 46 single-family homes, the latter of which can go for over $1.5 million. Bristol Marina in downtown Charleston is adjacent to the condo building of the same name, where units can sell for $500,000 and up. Ripley Light Marina in West Ashley and Bohicket each feature a limited number of condos or townhomes nearby.
“Real estate located around marinas tends to be a mixed bag,” said Drew Grossklaus, sales director and broker-in-charge of the East Cooper office for William Means Real Estate. “Many marinas in Charleston do not have housing directly around them, including Ripley Light, St. John’s and Bohicket. Those marinas offer housing within a short drive and would be mixed-use townhomes, condos and single-family homes. Some of those marinas do have restaurants and bars that serve the boating crowd and those that like to be near the water.”
Indeed, in most cases marinas and any nearby residential real estate tend to be separate entities that are managed by separate companies. Toler’s Cove Marina, for instance, is a separate regime entity and association from Marsh Harbor. Gangways, docks and slips are the responsibility of the marina, not the Marsh Harbor homeowner’s association, according to the community’s website. Boat owners who use the marina are not necessarily residents of the adjacent community.
In fact, Presson estimates that fewer than half of the residents of Marsh Harbor own a boat docked at the adjacent marina. But the allure of a marina lifestyle can appeal to non-boaters not just because of the fantastic views and waterfront environment. Many marinas have expanded to include nightlife, restaurant or shopping options that can draw residents from the surrounding communities, and serve as an attractive amenity to those living a short walk away.
“There’s a certain vitality at a marina. Marinas are generally active communities with restaurants, shops, spas for personal services and more. And nightlife often includes musical performances that are entertaining for the whole family,” said Debra Jadwin, a sales agent with Pam Harrington Exclusives.
“Marinas are great places to sit and watch life in and around the water, whether you own a boat or not. In fact, I’ve recently worked with several clients interested in purchasing at Bohicket Marina, and none of them owned a boat. However, they liked the idea of living near the water and the potential to join the boating community when the time was right.”
Marinas have long been known for having nearby restaurants that cater to those visiting by boat; look no further than the Variety Store Restaurant at the Charleston City Marina, an institution since its founding in 1963, as a perfect example. Bohicket Marina has taken that concept to its logical next step, with a Salty Dog Café anchoring a cluster of shops, restaurants and personal service providers. While the idea at its core is for boaters to have everything they need right there at the marina, nightlife options at a facility like Bohicket are not just for those arriving by water.
Johns Island residents, Harrington said, have easy access to Bohicket for a night out. “And there are always special events going on,” she added, “whether they’re fishing tournaments or just activities for children and adults alike.”
Bohicket in March was acquired by a local investment group led by Mike Shuler, a Charleston native who has developed a number of hospitality projects in the city. His long-term vision for the marina includes “a substantial improvement and reinvestment strategy with the goal of dramatically elevating the marina, operations, and the commercial properties to a truly world-class standard for all to enjoy,” he said at the time of the sale.
The gated, multi-level townhomes adjacent to Bohicket were built beginning in the early 1980s, with some newer ones developed in 2008, Harrington said. Many have been renovated, she added, and the exteriors have been totally overhauled within the past five years. They typically sell for between $300,000 and $700,000, depending on location, number of bedrooms, and how recently they’ve been updated. Due to the surrounding marsh, there is no way to expand on the area’s current residential real estate offerings.
So once again, that means scarcity. Inventory of Bohicket townhomes is very limited, Harrington said, and anything that comes on the market sells quickly. Over in Marsh Harbor, Presson can certainly relate.
“We’ve seen a big surge in popularity,” he said. “There was a time a while back when some of these houses would sit on the market for a while, but I think that people are now discovering just how nice this is. We have six families living here now that used to live on Sullivan’s island, and they’ve moved here in the last year. So, among people who are downsizing, there’s a huge demand for it. I just don’t have anything to sell.”
‘A real spirit of community here’
Some of the larger marinas in the Charleston area have hotels within walking distance, such as the Charleston City Marina — famously home to the 1,500-foot “MegaDock,” and a favorite stop among boaters cruising the Intracoastal Waterway — and the Charleston Harbor Marina in Mount Pleasant. But those popular marinas have no adjacent residential real estate, because there’s simply not the space for it, Presson said.
“If they could build them, they would,” he added. “They’d be building them right now.”
Barring the construction of any new marinas with adjacent residential properties — which appears unlikely, Presson said, because of how difficult it is to acquire the necessary permits to build marinas — marina real estate options will remain very scarce and extremely valuable. Living on a boat at a marina isn’t always an option, either; some marinas don’t allow it, due to concerns over electricity use and sewage disposal. Longer-term boat residents tend to be transient, and found at the bigger marinas downtown or in Mount Pleasant.
“We have some clients that choose to live on houseboats in the marina,” Grossklaus said. “This usually occurs at Charleston City Marina or Charleston Harbor Marina. Most people who live on boats travel to different locations by boat for extended periods of time, depending on the season. A real estate agent can assist with finding boat slips for a houseboat. However, finding the boat would not be something the real estate agent would assist with.”
The buyers of real estate near marinas are usually around retirement age, Grossklaus added. “We don’t see many marina property buyers with young children who want to live in or right around marinas,” he said.
Many of those buyers are Baby Boomers whose children have grown up, so they no longer need a 4,000-square-foot home. And with real estate prices in the Charleston area so high, they can sell their homes and make enough money to buy a low-maintenance place with a great view — and maybe even a boat to go along with it.
In the case of Marsh Harbor, that’s led to a welcome change: the arrival of more permanent residents, Presson said, replacing sellers who had previously used their marina addresses only as second homes. That shift has helped produce an increased spirit of community to go along with the sunset views and other amenities of waterfront living.
“We have a few community parties every year, and we recently had the biggest one we’ve ever had,” Presson said. “That’s because you have more people living here year round. Everybody’s always out walking all the time. So, there is a real spirit of community here. We have old friends who live here. We’ve been here three years after living out on Sullivan’s Island for 48 years, but it doesn’t really feel like we’ve moved. Some people followed us here. And new people are anxious to make friends, so they want to meet people.”
That’s led in turn to many permanent residents updating homes that were originally built 20 to 25 years ago. Presson estimates that before long, homes in Marsh Harbor could fetch $3 million. After all, there’s only a finite amount of marina real estate available in the Charleston area, and there do not appear to be any immediate plans to build any more. Buyers who find their topical lifestyle aren’t very quick to give it up — whether it’s at Marsh Harbor, Bohicket, or another marina in between.
“Bohicket Marina is such a unique setting that allows you to experience all there is to love about living on the coast in the Lowcountry,” said Cyndi McLean, a sales agent with Pam Harrington Exclusives. “There’s boating, dolphin-watching, fishing, sailing and all the wonderful restaurants and culture that define Charleston.”