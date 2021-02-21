When we go grocery shopping, it's reasonable to assume we will be charged the price displayed on the shelf, but all too often that's not what happens.

Earlier this month I wrote a column about Frugal February with some money-saving tips. Checking grocery store receipts was not on my list, but should have been.

I know this isn't something most people do before leaving the grocery store. At least, I haven't noticed other people doing it, and who wants to take the time, right?

We're ready to go home. We've got frozen foods thawing in the bags.

But consider this: We're less than two months into 2021, and so far I've caught about $15 in errors on my grocery receipts — money that was then refunded to me at the service counter.

That's not a huge amount of money, but it does add up, and on principle I expect to be charged no more than the advertised price. Some stores will give you an item at no cost if it scans at the wrong price.

The culprit, it seems, behind the surprisingly frequent mistakes I find on grocery receipts is the fact that most stores change lots of prices weekly.

One week a 12-pack of Coke is $6.99. The next week they're three for $12. The week after that, it might be buy two, get two free.

One of those buy-two-get-two deals was the source of a recent error that I noticed. I was charged for three, instead of two — a nearly $7 difference, and I wouldn't have bought four 12-packs of soda but for the advertised deal.

All those changing prices have to be updated on the shelves and in the computer system, then changed again a week later.

So, mistakes happen. I get that.

But the only way to catch those mistakes is to read over that receipt, ideally before leaving the store. If it's not correct, yes, you'll have to go to the customer service counter.

Pricing mistakes are just one reason to check. Another, I've found, is that sometimes a cashier will forget to ring up coupons that you handed to them.

Items can also get double-scanned, or a cashier can enter the wrong code for an item with no barcode.

At the rate I'm going, I could save close to $100 this year just by catching mistakes on my grocery receipts.

Of course, I'd rather just be charged the correct price every time.

It's still Frugal February, and it would be foolish to take the trouble to clip coupons and shop sales but not bother to make sure the bill was correct.

So, make it part of your grocery shopping habit to take a quick look at that receipt before you leave the store.