A waterfront Charleston property that once served as the site for a county jail has changed hands in a $9 million deal and is set to get a facelift.

Town Creek Investors LLC acquired the property that includes the Seabreeze Building, an office space located off Morrison Drive near the Arthur Ravenel Bridge, earlier this month.

The transaction also includes a dry stack for boats and a marina, which was added by the previous owners, Seabreeze Development of Charleston LLC.

Mike Shuler, managing member with Town Creek Investors, said the property is one of the "gems" on Charleston's waterfront, and offered a great opportunity for his company.

Located on Immigration Street, the site provides views of the Ravenel Bridge and access to the Cooper River.

The general plan, Shuler said, is to renovate portions of the property, including the 102-year-old brick-cased office building, which was once capable of housing up to 158 prisoners.

The property has a rich history. The federal government paid $70,000 to develop the building in 1912. It was intended to be a processing station for European immigrants but was never used for that purpose.

Later, it was used as a manufacturing facility where coveralls were made.

From 1939 to 1968, it was notably used as a county jail — a use that earned it a nickname: "The Seabreeze Hotel."

The last time the property was renovated was at the turn of the century, Shuler said.

He credited the sellers owners with Seabreeze Development of saving the site with those renovations.

When they purchased the property for $1 million in 1999, the building was described as pigeon-infested. It had been sitting vacant since Hurricane Hugo hit a decade earlier. They were forced to shovel piles of pigeon waste out of the building.

"The previous owners deserve a lot of credit for preserving the whole compound and bringing it into the modern era," Shuler said.

Now, Shuler believes the property is ready for another upgrade.

In general, Shuler said his group plans to improve the appearance and function of the marina and office building. He said Town Creek Investors will also make the property "more approachable."

The operating office building, Shuler said, already has tenants, and Town Creek Investors is working to fill up the leases on its dry stack boat storage.

The new owners, Shuler said, also have a permit to add onto the marina, but no expansion is in the works for now.