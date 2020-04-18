Waterfront Living: Serene environments, diverse eco-systems and premium real estate

Water relaxes and rejuvenates. A vast ocean, a glimmering lake, a broad marsh with all the sights, sounds and smells of water feels like an oasis to many.
“More than half of the U.S. population lives in coastal counties covering less than 17 percent of U.S. land area, and 180 million people visit coastal areas every year,” according to The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). A 2018 Forbes magazine article reported that the total estimated value of waterfront homes in June 2018 was $134 billion.
Although a Harvard University study in 2018 reported that “climate gentrification” has impacted the value of some waterfront properties – their example was related to Miami, Florida – waterfront living in the Lowcountry remains as premium property.
Our region’s waterfront is made up of rivers, lakes, tidal creeks and beaches. Water surrounds us and one might argue it is part of the very “soul” of this area.
Our region has a vast array of choices when it comes to waterfront living.
Dewees Island
Dewees Island is three-mile long barrier island between Capers Island and the Isle of Palms. It is mainly undeveloped, with unpaved roads and strict building codes. Living here is for those who have an appreciation for that kind of seclusion with an emphasis on conservation of its natural resources and habitat.
“The footprint and lifestyle of Dewees Island was established as a sanctuary for those individuals desiring a private, upscale, environmentally centered retreat to step away from the daily feverishness of life,” said Andrew Robertson of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty. “With only 150 homesites and an island-wide conservation easement, homeowners are assured the natural landscape, pristine beaches and secluded lifestyle remains protected.”
Robertson said that the community comprises both main home and second homeowners with adherence to architectural guidelines.
“Homes are limited to a maximum buildable footprint of 5,000 square feet and design must reflect the island’s character,” he said. “Prices range between $400,000 to just under $2 million and provide beachfront, deep-water and maritime forest organic sanctuaries.”
To get to and live there, a private ferry departs to and from Dewees Island and Isle of Palms (IOP) for owners, their families and their guests.
“It’s a quick 15-minute waterway intracoastal waterway escape,” Robertson explained. “The private ferry returns from Dewees on the half hour. Lot and homeowners can also travel via their own boat which can be docked in the private Dewees Island Marina slips on IOP.”
Robertson lists a 3,688 square foot home at 311 Pelican Flight that sits on 2.2 acres for $1.399 million.
“It’s luxury simplified,” he said. “The distinctive home was established in 2002 by Naramore Construction and architect Glenn Keyes. The home exudes privacy, serenity and has high-end finishes from every niche It’s one-of-a-kind and embraces the island philosophy with spacious ocean views and a private beachfront gazebo that opens to endless empty beaches.”
The five-bedroom home has a gourmet kitchen, oceanfront views and several screened-in porches.
Due to conversion easements, there’s no commercial development currently permitted on Dewees Island. “The island incorporates a private community pool, tennis courts, workout area, game room, miles of unpaved biking and golf cart paths and the community-centered large club house for all residents to enjoy.”
What each home and site has as well are water views. “Each home, whether beachfront, deep water or nestled against the lagoon maritime island forests are positioned in such a way, it creates breathtaking views, but they do not impede upon the lifestyle of tranquil sand roads and nearly three miles of beach,” Robertson said.
As of 2019, the 150 lots on the island have 68 homes currently built, being built upon or have proposed construction, Robertson said. “That number fluctuates based on demand and historically, Dewees Island follows the vintage high summer seasons. In recent years, that has shifted to more of primary homeowner and occupancy protecting the tranquil and private Dewees’ lifestyle.”
Mount Pleasant
The Old Village of Mount Pleasant has some of the most dazzling water views in the Lowcountry. Of the nearly 90,000 residents who live in Mount Pleasant, residents of the Old Village, feel especially lucky to live in this subsection. There are over 70 historic homes in the Village and it’s close to downtown, Shem Creek, Sullivan’s Island and the Charleston Harbor.
“There aren’t enough homes for everyone who would like to live in Old Village,” said Nancy Hoy, a resident and broker of Carolina One Real Estate. “Many of my friends say that the Old Village is what downtown was like when they were growing up. It’s families that have enjoyed the neighborhood for generations, yet fortunately new families keep coming and everyone feels welcome.”
Hoy lists a home at 202 Bank Street for $5.95 million. The 6,500 square-foot home is situated on a high bluff and is harbor front with a private dock. The view from it overlooks the Charleston Harbor, the tip of Sullivan’s Island, the Charleston skyline, the Ravenel Bridge and Fort Sumter.
“The sunsets from the home were a significant factor when the current owners purchased it,” Hoy said. “They are selling the home because business is taking them to the West Coast. They have given the home a considerable amount of time and attention to detail with a renovation that extended over a year and a-half. This house is one that can’t be easily replaced no matter where coastal life takes you.”
The six-bedroom home has an opulent and open floor plan. Built by Daly and Sawyer in 2008, it was completely renovated for a more modern and timeless aesthetic in 2018, Hoy said. The owners used designer Courtney Bishop to integrate the interior’s flow with the renovation. The renovation included a gourmet chef’s kitchen with an additional catering kitchen, multiple refrigerators and numerous custom finishes that open to a family room with a modern fireplace of black matte and natural wood.
Modern, subtle design such as horizontal shiplap and bright white walls don’t compete with the harbor views that are picturesque “masterpieces” of the light-filled space. A bricked porch, with fireplace and outdoor kitchen serve as incorporate indoor and outdoor living and entertaining. Bright whites and bold blacks show up on walls, windows, wallpaper, tiles and trims. Warm wood floors warm up the palette. A family room/study has blueberry-colored walls, cabinets and ceiling and makes an unexpected and dramatic statement. Custom tile and unique lighting enhance the overall feel of modern elegance.
“The master bedroom ensuite on the second floor has magnificent harbor views, a fireplace and a private screened-in porch with water vistas,” said Hoy. “You can walk, bike or golf cart to nearby restaurants, shops, parks and schools. The beaches are within 10 minutes.”
Hoy said there was an additional adjacent property that could be purchased to add to the estate.
“There’s always a breeze, and friends and neighbors to see,” Hoy said. “Each home here is uniquely different and we have all shapes and sizes in the Old Village. In good times and uncertain times alike, home demand and prices have fortunately remained steady in the Old Village.”
That includes the current pandemic situation, though Hoy, as all industry professionals has changed the way in which she does business.
“First and foremost, I strive to keep myself and clients safe,” she said. “It’s not business as usual, but there are opportunities for virtual viewings, walking the property and getting a feel for the location. I am still getting calls and thankfully offers are still streaming in.”
Kiawah Island
Some water-lovers prefer to start their waterfront living with a perfect piece of land. Kiawah Island Real Estate’s (KIRE) offers six homesites in Little Eagle Island that range in price from $895,000 to $1.295, with each being just under an acre.
Located just before the bridge to Kiawah Island, the private golf community is inside the Kiawah Island Club where the Kiawah River meets the Atlantic Ocean. Cassique’s architecture is one of British Arts and Crafts-style – a nod to British country house architects Lutyens and Voysey. The private community has five neighborhoods, The Estuary, Cassique Clubhouse Village, Cassique Garden Cottages, Eagle Island, and Little Eagle Island.
To get to Little Eagle Island, one travels over a scenic bridge from Eagle Island. Part of its charm is indeed getting there – winding roads take you to the quietest corner of the community and after traveling across two short bridges, some of the most spectacular water views await. Some lots have marsh and river views, while others have south-facing long marsh Atlantic views. One of those lots at 88 Trailing Vine Way lists for $1.295 million, faces south and has panoramic views of tidal marshlands, the Kiawah River and the ocean.
South Street Partners is the master developer of the island and though homes design within the Cassique community reflect the British Arts and Crafts aesthetic, homes may incorporate each owner’s preference. Membership to the Kiawah Island Club is available, which includes access to the golf courses, fine and casual dining options and an 885-acre sporting club. World-renowned chefs, Tom Colicchio and Mike Lata design and craft menus for the Voysey’s and the Marsh House pool and dining club, respectively.
Seabrook Island
South of Kiawah is Seabrook Island. The private island is edged by four miles of ocean and riverfront beaches, and both full-time and part-time residents call the secluded island home.
“Seabrook Island is a certified Audubon International community,” said Stuart Rumph of Seabrook Island Real Estate. “It is a private barrier island and gated resort community that is home to the Seabrook Island Club and it’s located near Bohicket Marina.”
The exclusive island also has restaurants and shops, a tournament grade tennis center and a fitness and aquatics complex. The island proper has Freshfields Village, which is a short golf cart ride away from the island’s security gate. The Seabrook Island Equestrian Club allows residents to board their horses and it’s one of the few areas where one can take beachfront horseback rides on the East Coast.
Rumph lists a 4,000 plus square foot home at 3135 Marshgate for $3.2 million.
“The home is located on the Kiawah River and has a private, deep water dock,” Rumph said. “It is the ultimate in waterfront living, designed to maximize ocean and river views.”
The contemporary home sits on .41 acres and has views of Captain Sam’s Inlet and the ocean. The home’s main gathering space is surrounded by bedrooms, an office and a flex space. There’s also a large covered deck and the kitchen has a center island, six-burner Thermador gas cooktop and built in Miele coffee system.
“In addition to being perfectly positioned to enjoy sunrises and sunsets, the Michael Karamus-designed home is a fully integrated smart home with remote access via cell phone or tablet, including music, lights and security system, “Rumph explained. “There is a four-stop elevator, white oak flooring throughout, large open kitchen featuring double ovens and two dishwashers, a large covered deck and a guest master bedroom with screened porch.”
There’s also a separate master suite with vaulted ceilings and private deck located on the third floor.
“Seabrook Island has a range of single-family oceanfront residences, vacation homes and condominiums with beach access,” Rumph said. “It is ideal for those who want to live near the beach and take advantage of Lowcountry weather that’s perfect for golf, tennis or horse-back riding year-round.”
And, of course, magnificent water views.
Contact Brigitte Surette at bsurette@postandcourier.com.