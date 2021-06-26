Warm weather and ocean breezes: Ideal places to live in the Lowcountry

An April 2021 survey conducted by Vacasa found that 57 percent of respondents said they planned to take a trip to the beach. The company analyzed home sales data from the last 12 months. The Lowcounty is a favorite vacation spot for people to do that.
Those that can take the jump to buying one of those idyllic summer homes that are on the beach, by the water or within a few miles of it are finding it a bit difficult these days. Still, there are some homes here that fit that criteria.
We have the distinction of being on Vacasa’s “The 10 best places to buy a beach house in 2021,” with the Isle of Palms (IOP) taking the No. 7 spot. Vacasa’s vacation home listing known as “Oceanfront Bliss,” on IOP, has a 5-star review and a rental price ranging from $606 to $1,344 per night.
Local real estate companies, such as Island Realty on the Isle of Palms, offer a range of beach rentals on IOP and Sullivan’s Island—from the more modest “sea cabin” to whole house oceanfront and near the shores homes. Akers Ellis has some of the most luxurious vacation rentals on Kiawah Island, many of which are steps from the ocean or Kiawah Island golf courses. These types of upscale rental properties are very popular during peak beach seasons.
In 2019, Charleston broke records for people visiting at over $7.2 million. The pandemic put a halt to that in 2020, but it had the opposite effect on buyers—especially in the luxury market—where many of the places we’d love to live near or on the water are.
On the waterfront
“We currently have three amazing waterfront properties, two are located South of Broad and downtown, and the other is on James Island with a deep-water dock on the Stono River and sweeping views of the Ashley River,” Lyles Geer of William Means Real Estate said. “And, a few (waterfront) under contract. We would love to have more listings and homes under contract, but the issue of inventory has reached all types of homes, but especially oceanfront and waterfront listings.”
William Means South of Broad listings at 16 Murray and 106 Murray are near the Charleston harbor downtown with views of Ashley River and list for $2.8 million and $5.75 million, respectively. The other at 1521 Robin Rooke Way is a recently renovated grand home on Stono River that is four miles from Folly Beach and lists for $3.2 million.
Geer said that Williams Means has closed $230 million in real estate sales so far this year, a 167 percent increase from the same time last year. Their record-breaking year (in 87 years) was in 2020, that was $303 million for the entire year of 2020. Their latest waterfront properties sold were at 12 Country Club Lane on James Island for $4.25 million and a 0.51 acre lot on Sullivan’s Island at 2525 Atlantic Avenue sold for $3.5 million.
Realtors are seeing such a demand, active listings can be contingent within a few hours. Rare properties—especially those on the water—are snatched up quickly. William Means’ Hoopstick Island listing is just one example.
“Hoopstick Island is truly a rare property, so it has received interest throughout the time of the listing, not just during the craziness of the current market,” said Geer. “The amount of land that could become a compound for one owner or subdivided into multiple lots, the amazing beauty of water and the unbelievable location make it a true standout. Hoopstick is a once-in-a-lifetime piece of property that is scheduled to close in the coming months.”
Out of the ordinary is an apt descriptor for what the industry is experiencing in 2021, post pandemic.
“In typical markets we would have more listings, but the current market has made it difficult for waterfront inventory,” Geer noted.
Rare beach finds
The Wild Dunes’ Grand Pavilion has a row of oceanfront homes, with many of them bringing second home owners’ substantial rental income. Just a few steps away from the beach, some sell furnished and unfurnished, but their location makes them a premier property among beach-seeking buyers.
According to Wild Dunes Real Estate website, one of their listings at 23 Grand Pavilion, a duplex for sale at $1.3 million was featured on an episode of HGTV’s “Island Life.” It’s not just the pastel-colored properties reminiscent of Charleston-style single homes, it’s all the amenities that residents have access to.
Christina Bucci of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s lists the largest of Grand Pavilion’s homes for $3.75 million. In the heart of the gated community at 64 Grand Pavilion, the six-bedroom, single-family home has over 4,300 square feet.
“The style of the home is ‘beach cottage’ built in the style of a Charleston-Single,” Bucci said. “The distance from the home to the sand dunes is less than 25 feet.”
Built in 1994, the property has undergone renovations, such as upgrades to the kitchen and partial new furnishings throughout. The interior is open and timeless, with plenty of natural light. Large windows showcase the oceanfront views and an outdoor patio space is perfect for morning coffee or evening cocktails, year-round—with endless ocean breezes.
“Isle of Palms is known for its six miles of beaches, and Wild Dunes specifically is known for its amenities—two award-winning golf courses, tennis club and aquatic activities. Pools are within walking distance to this home and there’s live music throughout the week. The community is bike and golf-cart friendly. It is a family-oriented island, and it feels like vacation without leaving home.”
If your idea of the perfect beach home is outside the gates of Wild Dunes on a roomy lot, Mary Lou Wertz of Maison Real Estate has a five-bedroom, five-bath listing for $2.4 million at 903 Ocean Boulevard. Sitting along an area on IOP known as “Millionaire’s Row,” Wertz said the property is a “rental machine.”
“903 Ocean Boulevard is booked up through most of the year,” she explained. “You can enjoy beach time or let your money get to work for you.”
The quintessential IOP beach home was built in 1986, but it has undergone some renovations, including the primary bedroom suite. Views from that portion of the home are special.
“The primary bedroom is on the second level with an updated bathroom, sitting area/flex space and a private balcony with ocean views,” said Wertz. “The large level lot begged for a pool. The current owners put in a pool and spa. They also removed a spiral staircase that resulted in a larger private primary bedroom.”
The property has easy beach access and one can walk to IOP’s “strip.” A block from local restaurants, live music at IOP’s legendary Windjammer and the Palms County Park make it the ideal spot for both residents and vacationers. It’s one of the many reasons IOP has realized a whopping 126 percent increase of average home sales prices this year. Historically, homes sell fairly quickly on IOP and in the current market, they sometimes only stay on the market for a few days.
“Isle of Palms is an idyllic island town, separated from the mainland by the Intracoastal Waterway,” she said. “Due to its unique mix of both vacation rentals and permanent residents, it maintains a strong sense of community.”
Exclusive and elegant
It’s hard to believe that Kiawah Island wasn’t developed until the 1970s. The island has changed ownership hands throughout the decades, (the Vanderhorst family owning it at one point) but in 1974, Kiawah was sold to the Sea Pines Company for $17 million, and resort development begin in earnest. Today, the priciest home on the island is $19 million.
Inventory challenges exist here, but according to Dan Whalen, President of Kiawah Island Real Estate (KIRE), a new neighborhood known as The Estuary, is being offered.
“The Estuary has some of the last ocean-facing homesites in the private Kiawah Island Club community of Cassique,” Whalen said. “The homesites provide an opportunity to build a home in one of the East Coast’s most beautiful landscapes.”
“Beautiful” is just a start. There’s vista water and landscape views—the ocean, marshes, creeks and lush green fairways, or “viewing corridors” that wind throughout the development. Loblolly Pines and grand oaks provide privacy, with a canopy of native nature. KIRE has recently sold two “Built For Sale” homes in The Estuary. Construction is underway for them.
“We offer a lot/home package for three plans where purchasers buy the lot and sign a construction contract with one of our builders,” Whalen explained.
Demand is high for these homesites, and the built for sale homes sell for anywhere from $3 million to $3.8 million depending on site selection. The lot/land in The Estuary is priced between $500,000 to $1.3 million, Whalen said.
One of the island’s newest development, The Cottages at Marsh Walk, is almost sold out, with the rest under contract. A collection of seven built-for-sale homes can certainly be described as a place we wish we could live. A lock and leave property that comes completely furnished, each at just over 1,900 square feet, with flex spaces that buyers want for home offices. Within the Ocean Park community, residents have access to the Kiawah Club and a mile-long interior ribbon park, a kids’ treehouse and the Ocean Course.
A grand estate at the island’s eastern tip, 20 Summer Islands Lane lists for $4.25 million. Private—as if it’s on its own island—with glorious views and places to soak them up, six porches, sundecks and balconies decorate the home. A third-story crow’s nest allows panoramic views of Bass Creek and the primary suite has its own private porch and second-story wing.
This is get-away-from-it all gracious and grand living. A wraparound porch, floor-to-ceiling doors and windows, chef’s kitchen, private home office, wine cellar, and guest suites with a covered porch and ensuite baths, are just some of the spaces inside the 6,051 square foot home.
There is a separate guesthouse with its own covered porch and every amenity to make guests feel at home—open living, dining and kitchen spaces. Add a four-car garage and near, by not too near, Kiawah Island’s golf courses, The Beach Club, docks, parks and pavilion, this home is the ultimate in upscale waterfront living. Listed at $4.25 million, it’s one of those properties that luxury buyers are looking for.
As other industry professionals have reported, sales continue to surge. KIRE has experienced over 33 percent increase over 2020, so far into 2021.
The recurring theme for 2021: Sales, sales, sales. Though future headlines may indicate real estate is on a downward trend, it’s not the case at all. What may show sales down in the future is not for lack of want, it’s for lack of inventory. The real estate market is thriving, and the luxury market, especially homes on the water, is booming.
10 best places to buy a beach house in 2021
1. Cape Hatteras, NC
2. Ocean Shores, WA
3. Dauphin Island, Al
4. New Buffalo, MI
5. Corolla, NC
6. Kauai South, HI
7. Isle of Palms, SC
8. Wailea, HI
9. South Kohala, HI
10. Bolivar Peninsula, TX
Source: Vacasa
By the numbers – Beach/waterfront home prices (May 2021)
Area Average Sales Price Change from 2020
Isle of Palms $2.640,191 million +126.0%
Sullivan’s Island $2.842,501 million +18.4%
Folly Beach $1.216,099 million +101.3%
Seabrook Island $1,100,475 million +46.2%
*Kiawah Island $1.873,093 million +46.0%
**Kiawah Island $2,041,920 million +33.9%
Source: CTAR and Kiawah Island Real Estate. *CTAR; **KIRE – not listed on MLS
***