Do you have something to say about the failed nuclear project in South Carolina? Do you want to vent to the state's utility regulators about your power bills with South Carolina Electric & Gas? Do you want to know where that $1,000 check from Dominion Energy is that you keep hearing about on the radio?
If you answered yes to any of those questions, then here's your chance.
The South Carolina Public Service Commission — the state's utility regulators — scheduled three public hearings in the coming months to listen to SCE&G customers and members of the public. It's a chance for people from throughout SCE&G's service territory to share their opinions about what has become one of the biggest economic failures in state history.
Pick your spot. The meetings will be held in three locations:
- Sept 24: The Public Service Commission's office at 101 Executive Center Drive in Columbia.
- Oct. 8: The Aiken County Government Center at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
- Oct. 15: The Charleston County Public Services Building at 4045 Bridgeview Drive in North Charleston.
They all start at 6 p.m.
You can complain about the abandoned V.C. Summer nuclear project. You can ask the commissioners to approve Dominion's $14.6 billion takeover of SCE&G's parent company and those roughly $1,000 checks that would come with it. Or you can ask the regulators to prevent SCE&G from charging its customers for the $9 billion reactors that were abandoned last year.
The options are wide open. If you want to be heard, you might want to prepare. You'll get three minutes to tell the commissioners what you think.
Anything you say will be included in several ongoing regulatory cases surrounding SCE&G, the primary owner of the reactors in Fairfield County.
The public sessions will help lead into other hearings in early November where attorneys for SCE&G will face off against a slew of lawyers for environmental groups, industrial business and the state's utility watchdog agency.
Those cases will decide whether SCE&G mislead the public about the nuclear construction effort. They will determine if SCE&G's leaders made prudent decisions on the nuclear project over the past decade. And they will ultimately resolve whether SCE&G and Dominion Energy get to charge customers another $3.1 billion for the unfinished reactors over the next 20 years.
So if you have something to say, now's the time to speak up.