Walmart to require face masks on all U.S. customers starting Monday

The nation's largest retailer will mandate face coverings starting next week to try to help stem the surge of coronavirus cases across the nation.

Walmart will require all U.S. customers to wear masks starting Monday.

About 65 percent of Walmart's more than 5,000 stores, including its Sam's Club locations, are located in areas where there is a government mandate on face coverings.

"To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday," Walmart U.S. chief operating officer Dacona Smith and Sam's Club chief operating officer Lance De La Rosa said in a blog post Wednesday. "This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols."

The retailer will place employees, dubbed "Health Ambassadors," near the entrance to "remind those without a mask of the new requirements," it said. Stores will have a single entrance.