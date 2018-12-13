Holiday procrastinators take note: the world's largest retailer has set a few deadlines for online orders and deliveries.
Online orders at Walmart.com can be made until 4 p.m. Dec. 23 for pickup in the store by 5 p.m. Dec. 24.
On shipping orders for select items and certain locations, customers can order through Dec. 22 for delivery before Christmas. The cutoff time for most items to be shipped ends at 4 p.m. Dec. 20.
The Arkansas-based company's in-store service, Dotcom Store, allows customers to place an online order in the store if they can't find the size or color they want. Those orders will be delivered to the customer's home or to the store for pickup.
Walmart will close its stores at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and is closed on Christmas Day. It operates 10 superstores and five Neighborhood Market stores in the Charleston region.