The nation's largest retailer is joining the caravan of companies offering grocery delivery in the Charleston market.
Walmart will begin offering doorstep delivery Tuesday in the Lowcountry for $9.95, including same-day service. Delivery, which does not require a subscription fee, will be available in outlying areas as well, including Goose Creek, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston and Summerville.
To use the service, go to walmart.com/grocery online or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter the ZIP code and create a shopping list. Items can be filtered for special dietary needs, and Walmart does not charge more for items delivered than those bought in the store.
During checkout, select a delivery time within a one-hour window. The delivery fee is paid at checkout, so no money changes hands at the customer's door.
Customers can get their first order delivered for free with the promo code FRESHCAR and a $50 minimum order.
The Arkansas-based retail giant plans to roll out grocery delivery to 100 metro areas by the end of the year. It already offers curbside pickup service at 11 Charleston-area stores.
Several grocery stores and Target in the Charleston region now offer delivery for a fee through online companies Shipt or Instacart.
Whole Foods Market offers one-hour delivery for $7.99 and free two-hour delivery on orders over $35. The offer comes through the grocer's owner, Amazon, and its Prime membership, which cost $119 a year or $12.99 a month.