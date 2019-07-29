Shoppers at at least one Charleston-area Walmart store may have noticed a couple of changes near the front doors lately.
Inside the entrance to the recently expanded big-box location in Wando Crossing Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant, customers now encounter entrance gates that open automatically. They are being installed in select stores nationwide "to welcome our customers into our stores, while guiding them through our checkouts upon exiting the store," spokesman Phillip Keene said. "We will continue to invest in gates in stores that it makes sense."
One other change customers may have noticed recently involves the checking of receipts, a practice that members-only Costco has employed for years.
Walmart patrons on two Saturdays this month encountered clerks who asked to inspect their receipts as they headed for the doors.
The issue has raised some discussion online about whether the added delay is legal and whether consumers must comply. A web search of "Walmart asking to see receipt" generates a raft of varying opinions on the matter.
At the Mount Pleasant store, Keene said, the "customer host" was most likely trying to reduce shoplifting through the company's "More at the Door" program in 3,300 U.S. stores since 2016.
"In addition to greeting customers, checking receipts where appropriate, assisting with returns and keeping our entrances clean and safe, the customer hosts receive specific training to help deter shoplifting," Keene said. "The customer host wears a yellow vest, making it easier for customers to spot them.
"Overall, the company has invested more than half a billion dollars over the past four years to make our stores safer, reducing shoplifting by 30%," he said. "Some of our stores in South Carolina reflect that progress and investment."
Vitale signs
The 2019 theme of one of Charleston’s biggest and oldest maritime industry gatherings could be summed up in just two words: “Awesome, baby.”
The S.C. International Trade Conference announced that it’s lined up college basketball guru and broadcaster Dick Vitale of ABC and ESPN fame.
While details are still being finalized, the colorful 80-year-old Dicky V will be the celebrity keynote speaker during the three-day event this fall.
Vitale, who likely knows more about March Madness than maritime minutia, isn't the first college hoops personality to hold court at the annual SCITC, where the talk typically is confined to global shipping industry trends. University of Kentucky Wildcats coach John Calipari was the featured speaker in 2012, when it was held at Wild Dunes Resort.
This year's conference is the 46th edition. It takes place at the Charleston Gaillard Center from Oct. 21-23.
Slower gains
A Charleston solar company raised another $1 million in equity, bringing its total haul this year to north of $20 million.
Palmetto Clean Technology Inc. disclosed a $20 million raise in February. Last Monday, the company announced it had raised an additional $1 million.
Chris Kemper, the company's CEO, said earlier this year the funding would enable Palmetto to expand westward. The firm also planned a move to a larger office in Charleston.
Palmetto isn’t in the business of making solar panels. Rather, it distributes hardware and software for the industry.
Publicly disclosed fundraising rounds have been fewer and farther between for the region's tech companies so far this year. Firms have raised about half as much so far in 2019 as they did by the same time in 2018, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. And 13 tech companies reported raises in the first half of 2018, while just eight have disclosed investments for the same period this year.
The local cybersecurity company Phishlabs rounded up the most capital last year, at $20.5 million.
Costly crisis
Boeing Co.'s losses tied to the fatal crashes and subsequent worldwide grounding of 737 Max planes will go down as one of the costliest corporate crises in U.S. history, according to online financial newsletter Robinhood Snacks.
Boeing, which builds the 787 Dreamliner wide-body jet and employs about 7,000 workers in North Charleston, said this month it has put aside $5.6 billion to reimburse airlines that bought 737 Max planes but haven't been able to fly them since the global fleet was grounded in March.
Another $2.7 billion in revenue has been delayed — perhaps permanently if airlines cancel orders — because no 737 Max has been delivered in more than four months.
Boeing also said it will set aside $100 million for the families of 346 passengers and crew killed in the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes that led regulators to take the 737 Max out of service.
Boeing's price tag so far? Around $8.4 billion, with billions more possible. What was once Boeing's best-selling plane might not return to the skies until next year, and the aerospace giant said last week it might be forced to temporarily halt production.
According to Robinhood Snacks, Boeing's costs right now are comparable to the fines big banks paid in the wake of the subprime mortgage crisis. It's more than the $5 billion that Facebook was fined for mishandling users' personal information and the $575 million Wells Fargo paid for creating fake customer accounts.
But it's nowhere near — not yet, anyway — the $30 billion that Volkswagen paid for cheating regulators and customers in the diesel car scandal.
Despite the rising costs, Boeing's stock has been relatively resilient — falling about 22% from its 52-week high compared to VW's 60% plunge in the months after its scandal broke.
"That's because there's only one planemaker customers could switch to — Airbus — and its orders are booked out for almost eight years," Robinhood Snacks explains.
BMW's boss
The Upstate must conjure up mixed memories for the departing boss of one of South Carolina’s largest employers.
BMW chief executive Harald Krueger’s 30-year career with the German automaker included a stop at the company's Greer plant as a project engineer in the 1990s. It also happens to be the place where the 53-year-old executive was to have been handed his walking papers.
Krueger joined the company as a trainee in 1992. Since his rise to the top post in 2016, the automaker has been buffeted by shrinking profits and a falling stock price as it lost its lead in luxury car sales and gave up ground in the electric vehicle race.
According to numerous auto industry reports, BMW’s supervisory board was set to discuss Krueger’s future at a meeting at the Spartanburg County manufacturing campus this month.
Krueger apparently elected to jump ship before he was shoved overboard, as The Wall Street Journal pointed out. He announced about two weeks before the meeting that he would not seek an extension of his contract, which expires next spring.
The supervisory board was to discuss potential replacements during their South Carolina meeting and it did just that: Oliver Zipse, who heads up BMW’s production group but has never been assigned to the Greer plant, won the top job. He starts Aug. 16.
Funding future
The funding future of Brand USA, the national equivalent of regional destination marketing organizations like Explore Charleston, is uncertain. Government support for the group expires next year, but new legislation introduced last week in the U.S. Senate may fund it through 2027.
The marketing group was formed in 2009 and most recently reauthorized in 2014 with bipartisan support from the legislature. The new bill to renew its funding was brought forward by two Republicans and two Democrats, including 2020 presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.
Christopher L. Thompson, the president and CEO of Brand USA, was the keynote speaker at Explore Charleston's annual luncheon last month. At the time, he spoke about the organization's strategies for increasing inbound travel to the U.S., which has recently declined. According to the U.S. Travel Association, the nation's share of the global travel market has decreased from about 13.7% in 2015 to just below 11.7%.
Thompson also praised how the Charleston region sells itself to visitors, describing its convention and visitor's bureau as "the envy" of Brand USA's other partners.
Resuscitated
After the operator of urgent care centers embroiled in a fraud case shut down, Roper St. Francis leased the sites and planned to expand its Express Care operation.
As it turned out, the nonprofit health system took a different route for one of the locations.
The building previously housed Nason Medical Center, which opened on Bowman Road near Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant in 2005 and closed 10 years later amid a health care fraud investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Roper recently reopened the long-shuttered space as a primary care office. A spokesman for the hospital system said the floor plan worked better for a traditional medical office. Now, a married couple who are primary care physicians, Dr. Kristin Earley and Dr. Mitchell Earley, are seeing patients at the East Cooper location.