The time delay between when wages are earned and paid can be frustrating, and can cause real financial hardship for people with little or no savings.

Even people who are relatively secure financially can face a squeeze if circumstances suddenly change. That's particularly true for those who switch from a job such as waiting tables, where most pay comes daily and in cash, to a wage job where the first paycheck won't arrive for several weeks.

A several-week gap in pay is all it may take to exhaust a person's finances in a nation where living paycheck-to-paycheck is common and, according to Bankrate.com, an estimated 23 percent have no emergency savings.

Even for those who haven't changed jobs or had a disruption in their work schedule, waiting for payday can be painful when bills are due or unexpected expenses arise.

Countless people have tried to close the gap with high-interest payday loans, sometimes worsening their financial problems. Now, multiple options for accessing earnings ahead of payday are popping up, often as smartphone apps.

Some have been embraced by employers and have been touted as a way — a way other than raising pay — to improve employee satisfaction. Some have raised questions with banking regulators.

Employers including Walmart now partner with financial technology firms that enable workers to access money they've earned prior to payday, while also providing money-management tools, for a monthly fee. Other companies aren't affiliated with employers but allow workers — particularly those with regular direct-deposited wages — to draw advances.

Here's my takeaway: If you need to take an advance on money you've earned but haven't yet been paid there are many options, and the only question is: Which is the least worst choice?

Paying a small fee to access pay early could certainly be better than being unable to pay a bill, or getting hit with a hefty bank overdraft charge. However, regularly running out of money before payday is a big red flag, signaling that one's personal finances are perilous.

Paying interest charges or fees to get money earlier than expected might make sense temporarily, and could even save money by avoiding a late-payment fee on a bill. But doing that regularly will only make one's finances worse. It amounts to spending one's pay before being paid, and perhaps paying to do so.

With wages stagnant, there's no lack of demand for such advances, and there's been an explosion of financial products. Some, such as Even, which Walmart uses, ZayZoon, and PayActive work with employers to allow employees to get some wages early.

When employees take an advance, the amount is typically deducted from their paycheck. There may be a monthly fee for the service, or a per-advance fee such as the $1.25 charged by DailyPay.

Other companies use bank account information to determine advances they will provide. That's the model used by heavily advertised Earnin, which boasts that it charges no interest or fees, but asks for "tips" of 10 percent of the advanced amount.

Earnin is the subject of state investigations regarding lending laws.

Some companies combine online or app-based banking with the ability to take advances against direct-deposited pay. Chime, as detailed in a Forbes article, allows small no-fee overdrafts and early access to direct-deposited wages. That company makes money from the debit card swipe fees paid by retailers, when Chime customers make debit card purchases.

Clearly, paying nothing for a wage advance is better than paying 10 percent, but avoiding the need to spend part of paycheck that hasn't yet arrived is far better still.