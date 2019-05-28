LEXINGTON — Lexington County voters could be asked to decide whether to continue funding of one of South Carolina's largest tourist attractions next year.
Columbia's Riverbanks Zoo and Garden was facing a half-million dollar budget shortfall when the Lexington County Council, one of the two public entities that chips in on the zoo's $19 million in annual operating costs, proposed reducing its funding.
After about 80 people — mostly zoo employees wary of what the funding cut might mean for operations — attended a Tuesday council meeting in opposition to the cuts, council members discussed delaying the cuts for a year and putting the funding question on the ballot, council chairman Scotty Whetstone said. An official statement by the council will be made Wednesday, he said.
A final vote is expected next month as Lexington County completes its budget plans for the year.
The zoo first asked Lexington County for $1.28 million, its typical annual request, Riverbanks spokeswoman Susan O'Cain said. At current funding levels, she said the zoo typically breaks even.
The county council was proposing $750,000 in funding for the zoo before the possible ballot measure was discussed.
Some council members suggested the cuts because they saw the zoo as an unnecessary government expense as the county continues to pay for growth.
"The zoo is not a core function of government, even though it's a great asset," said Whetstone.
With new people moving to the area and new demands on resources, he said he thinks letting the people decide the future of zoo funding is the correct course of action.
Betterment of public works and emergency services are some of what constituents have been asking for, Whetstone said.
"There's only so much tax money brought in," he said.
More than 1 million people visit Columbia's Riverbanks Zoo each year, O'Cain said. Of those visitors, 40 percent drive more than 50 miles to get there, including day trippers from North Carolina and Georgia. A recent visitor survey pegged the zoo at having a $148 million impact to the two-county area.
Local business owners have testified to its effects, said Richard Skipper, executive director of the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce. He said the Holiday Inn has a marketing package centered around the zoo and car repair shops told him they make multiple calls to the venue each week.
With the proposed reduction in funding, the zoo commission had been considering cuts but declined to go into detail about what those might include.
Having just upped the general admission cost by $4 last year to about $20, raising the ticket price was an unlikely solution.
"Not having anything new to offer, it doesn't make much sense," O'Cain said. "We're where we need to be with admission rates."
That left staffing and programming cuts.
The zoo directly employs more than 300 people. That includes West Columbia resident Julie Poppell, who works with visiting school children as an education specialist in the zoo's botanical garden.
"I've seen firsthand the impact the zoo has on the young people of Lexington County," Poppell told the council, especially with free admission for residents on Fridays and for school field trips.
Councilman Glen Conwell, who has the zoo in his district, said a schoolmate of his daughter is now zookeeper and has chosen to make Lexington County home because of the job opportunity provided her. He called the proposed cuts a “monumental mistake.”
Councilwoman Beth Carrigg said she thought the county should continue to make the zoo a priority due to its educational and economic impact. She also said the council had a lot of big ticket purchases this year, updating an ambulance, fire truck and other emergency response vehicles.
The zoo is about 80 percent self-funded through donations and admissions. Lexington County's funding typically makes up 7 percent of the zoo's $19 million budget. Richland County contributes $2.3 million, or 12 percent of the zoo's budget.
"It's such a huge regional draw for the community." said Paul Livingston, chairman of the Richland County Council. "It puts us on the map."
Livingston said he expects Richland County to continue supporting the zoo at the same funding level it has previously.