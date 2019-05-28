LEXINGTON — Lexington County voters could be asked to decide whether to continue funding of one of South Carolina's largest tourist attractions next year.
Columbia's Riverbanks Zoo and Garden was facing a half-million dollar budget shortfall when the Lexington County Council, one of the two public entities that chips in on the zoo's $19 million in annual operating costs, proposed reducing its funding.
After about 80 people — mostly zoo employees wary of what the funding cut might mean for operations — attended a Tuesday council meeting in opposition to reducing funding, council members discussed delaying the cuts for a year and putting the funding question on the ballot, council chairman Scotty Whetstone said.
An official statement by the council will be made Wednesday, he said. A final vote is expected next month as Lexington County completes its budget plans for the year.
The zoo first asked Lexington County for $1.28 million, its typical annual request, Riverbanks spokeswoman Susan O'Cain said. At current funding levels, she said the zoo typically breaks even.
The county council was proposing $750,000 in funding for the zoo before the possible ballot measure was discussed.
Some council members suggested the cuts because they saw the zoo as an unnecessary government expense as the county continues to pay for growth.
"The zoo is not a core function of government, even though it's a great asset," Whetstone said.
With more requests for public works and emergency services, Whetstone said voters should decide the future of zoo funding.
"There's only so much tax money brought in," he said.
More than 1 million people visit Riverbanks Zoo each year. Of those visitors, 40 percent drive more than 50 miles, including day-trippers from North Carolina and Georgia. A recent visitor survey pegged the zoo at having a $148 million impact to the two-county area.
Nearby businesses benefit from Riverbanks, said Richard Skipper, executive director of the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
A Holiday Inn has a marketing package centered around the zoo, Skipper said. And car repair shops told him they make multiple calls to Riverbanks each week.
With the proposed reduction in funding, the zoo commission had been considering cuts but one member declined to share details. Having just raised the general admission by $4 last year to about $20, raising ticket prices was an unlikely solution.
"Not having anything new to offer, it doesn't make much sense," O'Cain said. "We're where we need to be with admission rates."
That left staffing and programming cuts. The zoo employs more than 300 people.
West Columbia resident Julie Poppell, who works with visiting school children as an education specialist in the zoo's botanical garden, spoke at the council meeting Tuesday.
"I've seen firsthand the impact the zoo has on the young people of Lexington County," Poppell told the council especially with free admission for local residents on Fridays and for school field trips.
Councilman Glen Conwell, whose district includes Riverbanks, said one of his daughter's schoolmates is now zookeeper and has chosen to make Lexington County home because of the job. He called the proposed cuts a “monumental mistake.”
Councilwoman Beth Carrigg said she thought the county should continue to make the zoo a priority because of its educational and economic impact. She said the cuts could keep some funding for Riverbanks while helping pay for some big-ticket purchases, including updating an ambulance, fire truck and other emergency response vehicles.
The zoo is about 80 percent self-funded through donations and admissions. Lexington County's funding typically makes up 7 percent of the zoo's $19 million budget. Richland County contributes $2.3 million, or 12 percent of the zoo's budget.
"It's such a huge regional draw for the community." said Paul Livingston, chairman of the Richland County Council. "It puts us on the map."
Livingston said he expects Richland County to continue supporting the zoo at the same funding level it has previously.