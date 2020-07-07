Volvo's US market back on track; SC-built S60 slumps due to shutdown

The U.S. market is showing signs of normalcy for Volvo Cars, with sales in June marking year-over-year growth — the first monthly increase for the automaker since the COVID-19 pandemic began its spread.
Volvo — which builds its S60 sedan near Ridgeville — had its best June since 2006, with sales of 10,385 vehicles. That's a 4.5 percent increase over the same month last year.
Our last few weeks have been extremely successful," Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars USA, told Barron's in an interview this week.
Gustafsson said in a news release that Volvo is focusing on its legacy of safety by following health protocols, ensuring showrooms are clean and giving customers digital tools to buy cars and schedule service remotely.
"Our June results show that we are working in the right direction," he said.
Year-to-date the brand is down just 13.7 percent as U.S. sales continue to improve.
Volvo's family of XC SUVs accounted for 83 percent of sales in June. The compact XC40 had its best month since its launch, up 61 percent over last year with 17,492 sales. Sales of the mid-size XC60 were up 2.1 percent compared with June 2019.
The S60 sedan attracted 924 sales in June — about 45 percent less than a year ago. The $1.1 billion manufacturing campus off Interstate 26 had been closed for much of the month due to a coronavirus-related shortage of supplies coming from Mexico.
Gustafsson, in the Barron's interview, said Volvo is still feeling the pandemic's impacts in Mexico and Brazil but feels it is on the right track by investing in technology and focusing on electrification of all its models.
"Volvo’s customers typically have a very good financial situation and are very loyal and that helps us in this climate," he told the publication. "Things will continue to be somewhat troublesome, but it won’t be so ugly and we can handle it in good time."
Volvo, which is based in Sweden and owned by China's Geely Holding Group, saw its worldwide sales fall by 2.1 percent in June as key markets in Europe and China started to stabilize.