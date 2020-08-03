Volvo's SC-made S60 slumps while SUVs give automaker a post-coronavirus lift

Weak demand and repeated plant shutdowns have hurt sales of the S60 sedan built at the Volvo campus near Ridgeville, even as the rest of the automaker's lineup has largely recovered from COVID-19 worries that kept U.S. buyers away from showrooms.

Volvo sold 959 S60 sedans in July, an 11.4 percent decline from the same period last year. Through the first seven months of 2020, S60 sales are down 39.5 percent.

That's a sharp contrast to Volvo's lineup of sport-utility vehicles, all of which had year-over-year increases in July. Sales of those cars have helped the company largely rebound from earlier declines, with overall sales down just 10.1 percent for the year. The July totals showed a 10.3 percent increase compared to a year ago.

"Our Volvo colleagues and retail partners across the Americas region have shown incredible dedication in supporting our customers and business," Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO of Volvo Car USA, said in a statement. "I am very proud of our team for working together during this difficult period to help us achieve another month of positive sales growth. The strength of our brand comes from the power of our people, and from the way our products and services meet the evolving needs of consumers in a changing world."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The S60 is the only Volvo model to show a sales decline in July. That's partly due to a coronavirus-related factory closure from March 26 to May 11 and another shutdown for parts of June and July caused by a shortage of parts imported from Mexico. All told, the Berkeley County plant lost more than two months of production time.

Another reason is the ongoing trend of U.S. consumers shifting away from sedans and toward SUVs and cross-over vehicles. Hakan Samuelsson, Volvo's CEO, told Automotive News Europe that the Ridgeville site "really needs an SUV." Volvo plans to add production of its XC90 SUV — the automaker's most popular model — to the South Carolina plant in 2022. The XC90 will be the first electric vehicle to be built at the factory.

The full-sized XC90 accounts for nearly one-third of Volvo's sales this year, followed by the mid-sized XC60.

Sweden-based Volvo is owned by China's Geely Holding Group. The automaker started production at $1.1 billion campus off Interstate 26 in August 2018, nearly three years after breaking ground at the site. The 2.3 million-square-foot plant employs about 1,500 people and includes a body shop, paint shop, final assembly building, vehicle processing center and office complex.