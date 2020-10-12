Volvo's latest steering system panders to the left and right

One of South Carolina's major automakers might have a solution for visitors to the U.S. who drive on the wrong side of the road back home.
Volvo Cars recently obtained a patent for a steering wheel that can slide along a rail to either side of a vehicle.
Drivers would be able to sit on the left side, which is the standard in the U.S. and most other countries, or move steer from the right side, where the wheel is located in England, Japan and Australia.
Volvo, which builds the S60 sedan along Interstate 26 near Ridgeville, says the movable steering wheel would also give drivers more space in autonomous cars. For instance, they could slide it to the side and relax while the car drives itself through busy city streets.
The system would take advantage of drive-by-wire technology that replaces traditional cables and hydraulic pressure controls with electronic systems that can handle tasks such controlling the steering. And what about the brakes? Volvo says they'd be replaced with pressure-sensitive pads on both sides that would be activated once the wheel is locked in position.
But don't expect to see the feature on a Volvo any time soon. The carmaker hasn't announced any plans to bring the technology to consumers and the autoblog website points out it can take years before a patented idea makes it into a finished product.
"It's a cool feature, but it's important to keep in mind that it often takes years for something described in patent filings to end up in showrooms," the website states. "What remains to be proven is that engineering this system with an eye on mass production and getting it approved by regulators around the world would cost less than building different cars for right- and left-hand-drive markets."
Meanwhile, Volvos with old-school steering wheels seem to be doing just fine.
The automaker, owned by China's Geely Holding Group, said it had its best September in the U.S. since 2004 with 10,274 sales. The company's popular XC line of SUVs led the way, accounting for 70 percent of all vehicles sold. Sedan sales, however, continue to slump with S60 sales down 2.4 percent in September compared to a year ago.
No stinkin' (star) badges
The U.S. Postal Service is using Mercedes-Benz Metris vans assembled in North Charleston to deliver the mail, but it's difficult to tell just by looking at their grills.
A report by the Gizmodo.com website says post office higher-ups are removing the German automaker's iconic three-point star emblem from the front of the vehicles and replacing them with an eagle head badge.
The reason? Officials are worried the public might think they're wasting taxpayer dollars by purchasing a van associated with a high-end carmaker.
"In America, we almost exclusively equate Mercedes with luxury, even though the company builds many non-luxury utility-type vehicles, which are more common in the rest of the world," writes Gizmodo author Jason Torchinsky, who adds the post office is under political scrutiny regarding its financials.
A Postal Service spokesperson told Torchinsky the agency typically removes removes manufacturers' nameplates because it doesn't want to advertise or promote a particular brand.
One exception, according to the Gizmodo report: The post office also uses Ram ProMaster vans that are made in Mexico, with the original grill badges intact.
"I’m more inclined to believe the real motivation for the badge swap is just what my mailman told me: The post office wants to avoid any reason to get people riled up at them," Torchinsky wrote.
Daimler AG-owned Mercedes-Benz imports partially built Metris vans through the Port of Charleston and then puts them back together at the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in Palmetto Commerce Park off Ladson Road. The re-assembly process is part of the automaker's attempt to avoid 25 percent tariffs on finished light trucks imported from Germany. Known as the "chicken tax," the duty was enacted in 1964 in response to increased tariffs Germany and France placed on certain poultry products imported from the U.S.
In addition to Metris vans, the more popular Sprinter van is built from the ground up at the $500 million North Charleston plant.
Now departing
Normally, an airport operating at 46 percent of its year-earlier boarding numbers would be cause for alarm.
Not this year. With the coronavirus upending travel, that industry metric has catapulted the airport at one of South Carolina's top tourist markets as the busiest in the Palmetto State in July.
It also placed it in a tie with five other U.S. airports for the best showing among departing ticket holders.
A recent report from Moody's Investors Service, which analyzes bond credit ratings for airports and other borrowers, showed Myrtle Beach International, based on its percentage of departing passenger volume in July compared to the same month last year, tying with Charlotte; Grand Junction, Colo.; Fort Myers, Fla.; Billings, Mont.; and Dallas-Fort Worth.
Myrtle Beach saw 84,095 outbound passengers in July, easily outpacing what has traditionally been South Carolina's busiest airport: Charleston International, which reported 74,444 departures for the month.
Myrtle Beach maintained its lead in August, with 79,279 boardings vs. 76,178 down the coast in North Charleston.
Moody's researchers homed in on July as a reference point because comprehensive figures for August were not available at the time of their report.
The Grand Strand, the state's top tourist destination with more than 20 million visitors in 2019, topped South Carolina's other air travel markets over the summer because of its traditional flock of sun-seeking vacationers as well as its lineup of low-cost carriers.
"Leisure destinations have led the recovery in June and July while markets too exposed to business or international markets have trailed 2020 enplanements as a percentage of 2019," Moody's reported.
Eight airlines operate at Myrtle Beach and offer nonstop flights to 50 destinations: Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Porter, Spirit, Sun Country and United.
Charleston International is served by Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, United and British Airways, though the latter has not yet said if it will resume seasonal flights to London in 2021.
September's passenger figures for the two coastal airports were not available as last week.
Pandemic pay
Front-line workers at one of the largest home-improvement retailers in South Carolina will notice an improvement in their take home pay this week.
Lowe’s announced last week that it will provide an additional $100 million in bonuses to hourly employees Friday as the pandemic continues to fuel a national do-it-yourself boom Full-time workers will receive $300, while part-timers and seasonal staffers will be see an extra $150 in their checks. The bonus money applies to employees in stores, warehouses and support centers.
CEO Marvin Ellison called the gesture “a thank you to our associates for their perseverance and continued commitment to our customers” during the pandemic.
Lowe’s previously has paid out an additional $675 million to its workers this year.
The North Carolina-based chain has 43 stores in South Carolina, including seven in the Charleston region.
Sweet retreat
Part of a historic coastal Georgia fishing and hunting preserve with at least two Charleston connections is under new ownership.
The Nature Conservancy recently sold nearly a third of the 11,000-acre Cabin Bluff tract on the Intracoastal Waterway near Cumberland Island for $12.75 million, according to public land records.
The purchase included a main lodge, a marina, guest cabins, a nine-hole golf course, a sporting clays layout and acreage along the west side of the Cumberland River overlooking the Cumberland Island National Seashore. The Camden County property is subject to a restrictive conservation easement that protects the woodlands and wildlife from commercial development
An industrialist created Cabin Bluff in the 1920s, turning an old hunting club into an exclusive outdoor sporting resort. Guests over the decades have ranged from business moguls to celebrities and politicians, including President Calvin Coolidge, who stopped by in pursuit of quail.
The property had been owned for many years by the former Summerville-based real estate arm of the old MeadWestvaco Corp., which used it to schmooze customers and other VIPs. The paper and packaging giant, now WestRock Co., sold Cabin Bluff to the Nature Conservancy in mid-2018 for $37.4 million.
The listing agent on the latest 3,217-acre transaction also has a South Carolina tie-in: Plantation Services, which represented the seller, has an office on North Adgers Wharf in downtown Charleston.
The purchaser was Woodbine Acquisition LLC, which is an affiliate of a fast-growing church in nearby Jacksonville, Fla. Chip Hall of Plantation Services said the new owner plans to use the site as it was intended, as a pristine outdoor getaway.
“Pretty unusual, but the place will be enjoyed by many," he said.