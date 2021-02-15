Volvo weighing its options if global chip shortage hits SC plant

The global shortage of semiconductors hasn't yet affected Volvo Cars, but the Swedish automaker has warned that its Ridgeville plant could slow production if the scarcity worsens.

Anders Gustafsson, head of the company's U.S. operations, told dealers that if the chip drought drags on, the automaker will focus on production of higher-demand sport-utility vehicles rather than slower-selling cars, such as the S60 that's built at a $1.1 billion manufacturing campus off Interstate 26, according to a report by Automotive News.

Volvo's XC40, XC60 and XC90 lineup of SUVs accounted for 79 percent of U.S. sales in January while the S60 accounted for 15.2 percent of sales. About 12,000 S60 sedans were sold in the U.S. in all of 2020 compared to more than 90,000 SUVs.

Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson said the Chinese-owned automaker has enough computer chips for full production of all vehicles into early March but called an eventual shortage by the end of the first quarter "a big risk."

Production has been slowed at more than two dozen North American car plants owned by Ford, General Motors, Honda, Mazda, Nissan, Stellantis, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen, according to a database compiled by AutoForecast Solutions. That's led to an estimated 228,000 fewer vehicles rolling off assembly lines during the first quarter.

AutoForecast predicts the chip shortage will cut production of more than 1.3 million cars globally.

Most new cars have between 50 and 150 chips to power functions such as power steering, airbags, safety features and entertainment systems.

The shortage stems from early in the nearly year-old pandemic, when vehicle sales plummeted and chip manufacturers started reassigning their production to companies that make smartphones, gaming systems and other electronics.

Car sales have rebounded, but car plants aren't getting enough chips to meet demand.

The Biden administration has vowed to promote increased domestic chip production, which has fallen from 37 percent of the global market share in 1990 to about 12 percent now.

A White House review in the coming weeks "will be focused on identifying the immediate actions we can take, from improving the physical production of those items in the U.S. to working with allies to develop a coordinated response to the weaknesses and bottlenecks that are hurting American workers," Biden press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Gustafsson, speaking last week at a virtual conference of the National Automobile Dealers Association, said he expects Volvo sales will increase between 10 percent and 20 percent this year. The automaker also will introduce its first fully electrified vehicle, the XC40 Recharge.

In a separate report, Volvo reportedly is considering another SUV to compete with bigger models on the market, such as BMW's X7 and the Mercedes GLS. Ernie Norcross, chairman of the carmaker's retail advisory board, said the proposed XC100 would be a great profit opportunity for dealers, according to Automotive News. Such a vehicle likely wouldn't be introduced until late 2023, the report stated.

Volvo, which is owned by China's Geely Holding Group and headquartered in Sweden, started production of the S60 at its Lowcountry plant in September 2018. It plans to add a second production line building the XC90 SUV, currently the automaker's largest, in 2023.