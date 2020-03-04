Volvo turns to web during China slump while U.S. sales extend hot streak

Volvo Cars is among a handful of vehicle makers now selling cars online in China to combat coronavirus fears that have shut down that country's showrooms, leading to a plunge in February sales.
Volvo on Wednesday said its China sales fell 81.5 percent in February to just 1,205 vehicles. The Swedish automaker, owned by China's Geely Holding Group, blamed the virus — dubbed COVID-19 — on the slump that led to an overall 8 percent sales decline globally.
Geely said last week it will join BMW and Mercedes-Benz in letting Chinese customers order and customize cars on their websites. Geely will also deliver cars to customers' homes in what it calls a "contactless" purchasing service in China, the world's largest automotive market.
Germany's BMW, which makes X-model SUVs at its Spartanburg County plant, said it expects to take a substantial hit to sales in China but hopes to recover the lost sales as the year progresses. Specific BMW sales figures were not available Wednesday.
Sarwant Singh, managing partner at consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, told BBC News "the coronavirus will provide impetus to digital retailing for cars," which to this point has been minimal.
The United States continued to be a bright spot for Volvo, which builds its S60 sedans at a $1.1 billion campus off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville.
Volvo sales in the U.S. were up 18.2 percent in February, the 14th consecutive month of year-over-year growth. Sport-utility vehicles like the mid-sized XC40 continued to lure customers into showrooms.
"The strength of the SUV market in the U.S. is undeniable," Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO of Volvo Car USA, said in a statement. "With three award winning vehicles in the segment, we are well positioned to continue offering customers safe and desirable SUVs that fit their individual lifestyles."
The coronavirus and related supply chain disruptions so far haven't impact the U.S. car market, but analysts warn sales could slip in the months to come.
"The risks to the North American market are particularly elevated as U.S. auto inventories have come under serious pressure over the last year, and currently sit near an eight-year low," said Thomas Feltmate, senior economist with TD Bank.
Feltmate said U.S. automakers are reliant on overseas-sources parts and "any small disruption can very quickly hit North American production."
The coronavirus and factory shutdowns in China led to an overall 80 percent drop in sales in February, according to the China Passenger Car Association. The group said sales so far this year are down 41 percent, the largest decline in 20 years.