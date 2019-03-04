When Volvo executive Lex Kerssemakers signed a contract in 2015 to build the automaker's first U.S. manufacturing campus near Charleston, he vowed that within five years no person would be killed or seriously injured in one of the company's cars.
Much of that safety plan — dubbed Vision 2020 — is being rolled out this month, and a key element is Volvo's decision to limit its vehicles to a top speed of 112 mph beginning next year.
Hakan Samuelsson, Volvo's CEO, said the company's research shows excessive speed is a major contributor to serious injuries and fatalities among those driving the company's vehicles.
"Because of our research, we know where the problem areas are when it comes to ending serious injuries and fatalities in our cars," Samuelsson said Monday. "And while a speed limitation is not a cure-all, it’s worth doing if we can even save one life."
Above certain speeds, the in-car safety technology that Volvo installs in its vehicles can no longer protect from serious injuries or death in a crash, the company said in a news release.
“People often drive too fast in a given traffic situation and have poor speed adaption in relation to that traffic situation and their own capabilities as a driver," said Jan Ivarsson, one of Volvo's safety experts.
Data from the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration shows that 25 percent of all traffic fatalities in the U.S. in 2017 were caused by speeding.
"We need to support better behavior and help people realize and understand that speeding is dangerous," Invarsson said.
Currently, the top speed for most Volvo vehicles is about 155 mph. Samuelsson told Automotive News Europe that he expects the company will take some criticism over the decision to limit speeds, but compares the measure to Volvo's introduction of seat belts 60 years ago.
"We need to talk about this problem," Samuelsson told the news service. "If someone is going to show leadership in safety, it needs to be Volvo."
Apart from limiting top speeds, the company is also investigating how a combination of smart speed control and geofencing technology — a GPS app that triggers action in certain locations — could automatically limit speeds around schools and hospitals.
"We want to start a conversation about whether car makers have the right or maybe even an obligation to install technology in cars that changes their driver's behavior," Samuelsson said. "We don't have a firm answer to this question, but believe we should take leadership in the discussion and be a pioneer."
In addition to speeding, Volvo is investigating technology to stop instances of distracted driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The company plans to present ideas to tackle those problems during a Volvo safety event March 20 in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Volvo — based in Sweden and owned by China’s Geely Holding Group — builds the S60 sedan at its U.S. manufacturing plant off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville. The first cars rolled off the assembly line in September and Volvo plans to build about 50,000 sedans this year.
That number will triple by the time Volvo adds its XC90 SUV to the plant’s production line in 2021, with about half of those vehicles exported from the Port of Charleston to foreign countries. Volvo plans to hire 4,000 workers at the site at full production.