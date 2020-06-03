Volvo sees bounce-back in sales of most models, except SC-built sedan

Volvo car sales rebounded in May to approach levels seen before COVID-19, but a pair of shutdowns at the automaker's South Carolina plant kept S60 sedans from seeing the same boost.
Volvo sold 9,519 cars to U.S. consumers in May — just 2.5 percent fewer than the same period last year. That compares to a nearly 54 percent year-over-year drop in April.
The Swedish-based automaker, part of China's Geely Holding Group, credited the quicker-than-expected recovery to states loosening restrictions put in place to curb COVID-19 and new programs the company designed to keep customers and employees safe.
"While sales have not fully returned to normal, this month's results indicate that our products and brand resonate with consumers more than ever," said Anders Gustafsson, president of Volvo's North American operations. "The successful launch of programs to support our retailers and consumers have been well received as we adapt to this new normal."
The automaker's flagship XC90 SUV was the best seller in May, with consumers purchasing 3,072 vehicles. Volvo imports all of its vehicles except the S60 sedan, which is built at the carmaker's campus off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville.
The sedan didn't experience the bounce-back its imported counterparts did, with just 851 sales — half the total from last year. The Ridgeville factory shut down due to coronavirus fears for nearly 1 1/2 months starting March 26 and it stopped production again on May 19 due to parts shortages from Mexico. The factory is set to resume operations Friday, according to spokeswoman Stephanie Mangini.
Among the safety measures Volvo has taken are a web-based virtual showroom that lets consumers browse models digitally; pickup and delivery for service appointments; touchless new-car deliveries; and investments in brick-and-mortar showrooms to help protect customers from the coronavirus.
"We have partnered with our retailers to create spaces that aim to make everyone feel safe and comfortable, whether they’re looking for a new car, getting their Volvo serviced, or are in their workplace," Gustafsson said.
Volvo's global sales were down 25.5 percent in May with many countries still experiencing restricted movement due to the virus.