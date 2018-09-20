Volvo Cars, which started building S60 sedans this month at its new manufacturing plant near Ridgeville, is asking for an exemption to tariffs on a mid-size SUV it imports to the U.S. from China.
"The imposition of the additional 25 percent duty on mid-size SUVs would cause severe economic harm," Volvo said in a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative. "The burden of the 25 percent duty imposed on vehicles imported from China will also be borne by American consumers."
The trade office has not yet taken action on Volvo's request, which would exempt the automaker's XC60 SUV from tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods imposed by President Donald Trump.
The 25 percent tariff on vehicles and auto parts imported from China would add roughly $6,400 to the price of a $30,000 SUV, Volvo said, pointing to a report by The Trade Partnership consultancy. The Washington, D.C., group also said in its report that the tariffs would 157,000 U.S. jobs — about three jobs lost for every one gained in the automotive industry.
Volvo — based in Sweden and owned by China's Geely Holding Group — is among several manufacturers seeking exemptions to the tariffs, which Trump says will help even a trade imbalance the United States has with China.
China has placed additional tariffs on $110 billion worth of U.S. products sent to that country in retaliation for Trump's duties.
Gov. Henry McMaster has said he's talked to Trump about the impact tariffs are having on South Carolina companies.
"He has spoken with the president about Volvo Cars and many other South Carolina companies," said Brian Symmes, the governor's spokesman.
This week, Winnsboro television manufacturer Element canceled plans to close after obtaining a tariff exemption on Chinese-made parts. The company had been preparing to lay off 126 workers by Oct. 5.
Volvo CEO Hakan Sauelsson has said the tariffs could impact its $1.1 billion Berkeley County plant, forcing the automaker to cut hiring and build fewer cars.
At full production, Volvo plans to hire 4,000 people and build 150,000 cars a year, with half of those vehicles slated for export to foreign markets. The first S60s will arrive at U.S. dealerships later this year and global distribution is scheduled to begin next spring.