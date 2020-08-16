Volvo says copyright claim to photo of SC-made S60 doesn't extend to Instagram

Volvo Cars is fighting back against allegations that it swiped images of a South Carolina-made S60 sedan for a marketing campaign, saying that once the photographer put the photos on Instagram they became fair game for anyone to take.

In response to a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Jack Schroeder of Los Angeles, the carmaker alleges that the terms of service for the social media app state that once user content has been made public, it "may be reshared by others."

"Thus, by electing to make his account public and by not choosing settings that would prevent others from resharing his content, Schroeder granted Volvo and other Instagram users a license to reshare the Instagram photographs and all the other content Schroeder posts on his Instagram page," Harrison Dossick and Jonathan Gershon, attorneys for Volvo, said in a court filing.

Volvo builds the S60 at its $1.1 billion manufacturing campus near Ridgeville. It is asking a judge to dismiss the copyright case. A hearing could be held as early as next month.

Schroeder's lawyer, of course, disagrees. In a statement to the photography blog PetaPixil, attorney Jeff Gluck said Volvo's argument "has absolutely zero legal merit and we look forward to further educating their counsel during trial."

Gluck said the case could have a negative impact on all artists who post their work on social media sites.

"Volvo's argument, that they can allegedly take and exploit any photo publicly posted on Instagram, is dangerous, chilling and wrong," Gluck told PetaPixil. "The entire global creative community should be on high alert, and Instagram should speak up immediately."

An Instagram spokesperson could not be reached for comment last week.

The Facebook-owned photo- and video-tagging app has created a legal gray area by requiring its users to grant the social media site a copyright license for any images they upload. Instagram can then sublicense those rights to others. In a recent similar case, however, Instagram said anyone who reposts images also might need a license from the original photographer.

Instagram's copyright page says users retain "the right to grant permission to use your copyrighted work, as well as the right to prevent other people from using your copyrighted work without permission."

Newsweek in June lost a legal challenge when a New York judge refused to dismiss a photographer's copyright claims based on Instagram's terms of service.

The Volvo photos — taken during an April 2019 test-shoot in the high desert of Southern California — featured model Britni Sumida posing with a white S60 amid a super bloom of wildflowers. Schroeder posted some of the photos to his Instagram account where they were noticed by Volvo, according to his lawsuit.

The automaker initially requested permission to use the images in its advertising. Schroeder responded with an email linking to his website and a request for compensation, adding he was flattered by the interest but doesn’t license his work for free. Schroeder said he never heard back from Volvo, but months later he recognized his photos in an ad campaign for the S60.

Sumida, who is also suing Volvo, said in the lawsuit that her career has been damaged. She said she was supposed to appear in a marketing campaign for another automaker and that her contract prevents her from working for competing car brands.

Schroeder and Sumida want a judge to permanently prohibit Volvo from using the images and to award unspecified damages.