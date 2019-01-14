The redesigned S60 sedan that Volvo Cars builds at its new manufacturing campus near Ridgeville finished as a finalist in the annual North American Car of the Year award presented Monday in Detroit.
The top award went to the G70 sedan built by Genesis Motor, the luxury vehicle division of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group. Honda's Insight also was in the running for the award.
Nearly 60 automotive journalists from the United States and Canada serve as judges for the awards, now in their 25th year, and entries must be new or substantially redesigned vehicles.
Hyundai also took first place in the sport-utility division for its Kona, beating out the Acura RDX and the the Jaguar I-Pace.
William Lee, CEO of Hyundai Motor North America, said "this was an unexpected win for us."
Volvo has won the award for sport-utility vehicle two out of the last four years — for the XC90 in 2016 and the XC60 last year. Anders Gustafsson, head of Volvo's North American division, is scheduled to give a keynote speech at the car show Monday afternoon.
In the truck division, the Dodge Ram 1500 edged out the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra 1500.
Vehicles are evaluated based on segment leadership, innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value.
The S60 has received positive reviews for its design and safety features since production started in September at Volvo’s $1.1 billion manufacturing campus near Ridgeville in Berkeley County. The list price starts at $35,800.
Volvo, which is based in Sweden and owned by China’s Geely Holding Group, plans to hire about 2,000 workers as S60 production ramps up in the coming years. The company will add more employees by the time the XC90 is added to the local factory’s production mix in 2021.