The revamped S60 sedan just started making its way to dealerships a few weeks ago, but the South Carolina-made vehicle from Volvo Cars is already in the running for North American Car of the Year.
Automotive journalists from around the country recently picked the S60 as one of three finalists for the coveted recognoition, which will be announced on Jan. 14 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The sedan is up against the Honda Insight and the Genesis GTO in the car division. Awards are also given for utility vehicles and trucks.
"This year brought us some impressive sedan options," Lauren Fix, president of the award panel, said in a statement. "Car sales remain an important part of the available choices to consumers even as sales in the segment continue to fall."
Fix said voters are "looking for a game-changer, something that stands out in a crowd and strikes a positive chord with buyers."
Vehicles are evaluated based on segment leadership, innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value.
Volvo has won the award for sport-utility vehicle two out of the last three years — for the XC90 in 2016 and the XC60 last year.
The S60 has received positive reviews for its design and safety features since production started in September at Volvo's $1.1 billion manufacturing campus near Ridgeville in Berkeley County. The list price starts at $35,800.
Volvo, which is based in Sweden and owned by China's Geely Holding Group, plans to hire about 2,000 workers as S60 production ramps up though the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute has the carmaker rethinking its labor-force needs in South Carolina. The company will add more employees by the time the XC90 is added to the local factory's production mix in 2021.
Connecting flight
The 787 Dreamliner that Boeing Co. makes has linked two more far-flung cities.
Air New Zealand announced that it completed its inaugural flight between Auckland and Chicago on Nov. 30 using the long-range passenger jet made in North Charleston and the Seattle area.
It’s a roughly 15- to 16-hour haul between the island nation’s “City of Sails” and O'Hare International, making it the carrier’s lengthiest point-to-point offering.
The first group of passengers on the Chicago-bound Dash 9 included Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon, who projected the new thrice-weekly route will inject about $48 million a year into his country’s economy.
"New Zealand already welcomes around 340,000 visitors annually from the U.S., and we anticipate this number will grow with the introduction of this new service,” Luxon said in a written statement.
The carrier has a code-sharing agreement with United Airlines, which serves about 100 domestic destinations from its O’Hare hub. Illinois officials projected a local economic impact of $75 million annually from the Auckland-Chicago flights.
Air New Zealand has purchased 13 Dash 9s from Boeing. It became the first carrier to pick the stretch version of the original 787-8 in mid-2014, after several years of production delays. The airline has one more Dreamliner on order.
Middle of the road
South Carolina isn't one of the worst states for drivers, but it definitely isn't among the best, either, according to a recent assessment from Bankrate.com.
The financial website, which factored in road safety, average costs for drivers and driving quality, ranked the Palmetto State 29th out of 50 in a dead heat with Mississippi.
North Dakota, where just 10 percent of road miles are in poor condition and the average commute is about 17 minutes, topped the list. In last place was California, where 44 percent of road miles are in poor condition and average insurance premiums are more than $1,700 a year.
On cost measures, South Carolina ranked in the upper half, coming in 17th place, but ranked next to last in safety. To determine the latter score, the website took a weighted averages of South Carolina's fatality rate — 1.86 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled — and its rate of vehicle theft. In 2017, about 284 vehicles per 100,000 residents were stolen in the Palmetto State.
Sale made in China
A big shopping center owner that recently switched names also has shaken up the ownership mix at one of its Charleston-area holdings
Site Centers Corp. disclosed in a recent securities filing that it recently sold an 80 percent stake in Ashley Crossing and nine other U.S. retail properties to unidentified institutional investors from China. The $607 million sale of the “Dividend Trust Portfolio” was finalized Nov. 29.
The Ohio-based seller said the proceeds will allow it to lighten its debt load, expand an investment program, finance redevelopment projects and buy back stock.
“This exciting joint venture is the culmination of a multi-year relationship building process that has resulted in a new strategic partnership that we expect to ultimately extend beyond this initial investment,” Site Centers CEO David Lukes said in a prepared statement.
Built in 1991 and formerly home to a Walmart, the company's 217,400-square-foot Charleston property is near Magwood Road and Glenn McConnell Expressway in West Ashley. Anchor tenants include Kohl's, Food Lion and Marshalls. A predecessor of Site Centers paid $12.4 million for the shopping center in 1994. The landlord added 15,000 square feet of space in 2012.
Elsewhere in South Carolina, Site Centers owns the 326,000-square-foot Wando Crossing in Mount Pleasant, as well as Columbiana Station in Columbia, The Point in Greenville, Midtown Park in Anderson and The Plaza at Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach for a combined 1.4 million square feet.
Until Oct. 12, the publicly traded real estate investment trust was known as DDR Corp., and before that, Developers Diversified Realty.
Fun stuff
The ride took longer than expected, but the Charleston-based owner of Frankie’s Fun Park is up and running at its second North Carolina location.
Godley Group Holdings marked a soft opening less than two weeks ago at its new 20-acre mixed-use entertainment destination in Huntersville.
Frankie’s of Charlotte, as it's called, is decked out with all the the standard features and then some: more than 100 indoor arcade games, bowling, laser tag, outdoor rides, miniature golf, bumper cars, go-kart tracks, and an 800-seat food-and-beverage area.
“I am ready,” Doug Godley, managing member of Godley Group Holdings, told the Herald Citizen newspaper.
Construction started nearly two years ago, but work on the fun park was delayed by weather, again and again.
“Rain, rain, then more rain,” Godley said.
The Queen City location is the fifth in the family-owned entertainment business. The first opened in 1990 on Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston. The concept has since been expanded to Columbia, Greenville and Raleigh.
Candy crush
Christmas candies follow the fall onslaught of sweets from Halloween and come before the chocolate fest of Valentines's Day and jelly beans of Easter.
And, according to candystore.com, each state indulges in a favorite treat for the year-end holiday season.
In South Carolina, M&M's rank No. 1 among consumers while Peppermint Bark and Pez round out the top three.
Sprinkled sugar cookies didn't make anyone's favorite list, and the ubiquitous candy cane showed up first in just eight states. Reese's Cup Minis and Reindeer Corn moved into greater popularity across the country.
Station check
South Carolina isn't likely to factor much if at all into the regulatory equation when two major TV station owners take their planned $4 billion tie-up to the Federal Communications Commission.
Nexstar Media announced a deal last week to purchase Chicago's Tribune Media. The buyout would make the Texas-based buyer the biggest operator of local television stations in the U.S.
One of hurdles will be that the sale must be approved by regulators, who likely won’t find any competitive reasons in South Carolina to halt the combination. That’s because Tribune focuses mostly on big media markets and has no overlapping operations in the Palmetto State. Its closest signal is in Greensboro, N.C.
By contrast, Nexstar owns five stations in and around South Carolina, including WCBD-TV 2, the Mount Pleasant-based NBC affiliate that it bought from Media General in early 2017. It also reaches viewers in the state from WBTW in Myrtle Beach, WSPA in Spartanburg, WSAV in Savannah and WJBF in Augusta.
Tribune scuttled its proposed sale to WCIV-TV owner Sinclair Broadcasting Group over the summer, after the head of the FCC expressed "serious concerns" about the deal. The purchase by Nexstar is expected to close in the second half of 2019, if approved.