The redesigned S60 that Volvo Cars builds at its $1.1 billion campus near Ridgeville is the automaker's best-selling sedan through the first two months of this year, the company said Friday.
Volvo sold 1,023 S60s in February, giving the vehicle a total of 2,381 sales for the year. The S60 made its debut at U.S. dealerships last fall and Volvo began exporting it to foreign countries through the Port of Charleston in February.
The company's most popular vehicles remain its SUVs, with the mid-sized XC60 selling 3,700 units through the first two months of 2019. The premium XC90 has sold 3,423 units.
"American customers continue to see the value in Volvo SUVs and the kick-off of the American-built S60 has been exciting," Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO of Volvo's U.S. division, said in a statement.
All told, Volvo has sold 12,489 vehicles to U.S. customers so far this year — a 5.4 percent increase over the same period in 2018. That includes 6,635 vehicles sold in February.
Sales figures for South Carolina's other automotive manufacturers — BMW in Spartanburg County and Mercedes-Benz Vans in North Charleston — were not available Friday.
Volvo — based in Sweden and owned by China’s Geely Holding Group — started producing S60s for U.S. distribution in September and plans to build about 50,000 sedans this year.
That number will triple by the time Volvo adds the XC90 to the plant’s production line in 2021. About half of the vehicles made at the campus off Interstate 26 will be exported to foreign countries, and Volvo plans to hire 4,000 workers at the site at full production.