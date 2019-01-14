Volvo will launch a campaign next week for its South Carolina-made S60 sedan that will tout the automaker's fledgling subscription model as a better way to get the car.
"Customers want easy access," Anders Gustafsson, head of Volvo's U.S. operations, said Monday, adding half of consumers using the Care by Volvo subscription plan order their car via a smart phone.
Gustafsson, who outlined the plan during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, said Care by Volvo is skewing the automaker's once-staid market toward a younger audience. Nearly half of consumers using the plan are younger than 35 years old, he said, and more than 90 percent of users are new to the brand.
The redesigned S60, built at Volvo's $1.1 billion manufacturing campus near Ridgeville, will join the XC40 SUV as the only cars available in the U.S. through the plan, which offers a car, insurance and maintenance for one monthly price. Consumers can get a new car after 12 months if they aren't happy with the one they are driving.
"This is about convenience and the freedom to change," Gustafsson said.
The S60 was a finalist for North American Car of the Year, which is presented annually at the show. The award went to the G70 sedan built by Genesis Motor, the luxury vehicle division of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group. Honda's Insight also was in the running for the award.
"They've tapped into the winning combination of design, performance and safety technology," Chris Paukert, executive editor of Roadshow, said of Volvo and the S60.
Gustafsson did not provide specific figures, but said Care by Volvo "has been quite successful" and the automaker has "decided that this is going to be one of our major focus areas in the future."
There have been bumps in the road, he said, pointing to skepticism from Volvo dealers worried the subscription model will hurt sales and regulations that vary from state to state as obstacles the company has had to overcome.
"It has been a very stressful year," he said. "I have learned a lot about franchise laws and how important it is to have the dealers behind you."
Nearly 60 automotive journalists from the United States and Canada serve as judges for the show's awards, now in their 25th year, and entries — like the S60 — must be new or substantially redesigned vehicles.
Hyundai also took first place in the sport-utility division for its Kona, beating out the Acura RDX and the the Jaguar I-Pace.
William Lee, CEO of Hyundai Motor North America, said "this was an unexpected win for us."
Volvo has won the award for sport-utility vehicle two out of the last four years — for the XC90 in 2016 and the XC60 last year.
In the truck division, the Dodge Ram 1500 edged out the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra 1500.
Vehicles are evaluated based on segment leadership, innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value.
The S60 has received positive reviews for its design and safety features since production started in September at campus off Interstate 26. The list price starts at $35,800.
Volvo, which is based in Sweden and owned by China’s Geely Holding Group, plans to hire about 2,000 workers as S60 production ramps up in the coming years. The company will add more employees by the time the XC90 is added to the local factory’s production mix in 2021.