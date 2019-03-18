The S60 that Volvo Cars builds at its $1.1 billion manufacturing campus near Ridgeville is up for another big award.
The South Carolina-built sedan has been nominated as a finalist for World Car of the Year, to be announced April 17 at the New York International Auto Show. It will be competing against the Audi E-Tron and the Jaguar I-Pace.
It could be the second consecutive winner for Volvo, which took top honors at last year's show for its XC60 SUV.
The awards are determined by a jury of 86 international automotive journalists.
The S60 also was a finalist for the North American Car of the Year earlier this year but lost to the Genesis G70 sedan.
Volvo started building the sedan last fall at its plant off Interstate 26, where the automaker eventually plans to hire 4,000 workers.
One Place: Charleston
One of the region's largest technology employers is bringing its big annual three-day conference back to its home state and hometown.
Benefitfocus Inc. announced last week that it will stage its "One Place" summit for human resource professionals at the Charleston Gaillard Center on the peninsula March 26-28. The company had held the last four events in Orlando.
The venue change should provide a nice midweek boost for the local tourism industry. Benefitfocus said attendees traveling from outside the region will be staying at about a dozen hotels, and dinners are planned across 30 restaurants during one night of the conference. As many as 1,200 people are expected.
The last time the company held One Place downtown was 2014 at venues that included the Charleston Music Hall, the Gibbes Museum of Art and the South Carolina Aquarium. The reopening of the Gaillard in 2015 allows the conference to hold all events in, well, one place.
Benefitfocus spokesman Drake Manning said the decision to move the "largest-ever customer event" back home will allow more employees of the Daniel Island-based company to take part in the conference. Another goal is to leverage "Charleston’s recognition as the No. 1 travel destination and create a "can’t-miss event” for customers and prospects traveling to the city," he said in a written statement Friday.
"Year-over-year, conference attendance is up over 40 percent and will have a significantly positive impact on the local economy," he added.
Benefitfocus makes a cloud-based software platform for employers. About 23 million workers use its technology to buy and manage their health insurance and other on-the-job benefits.
MidCap move
A North Charleston-based global chemical maker is climbing up a notch on Wall Street this week.
Ingevity Corp. is moving to the S&P MidCap 400 from the S&P SmallCap 600 by the time the opening bell rings Monday morning. The company's inclusion will plug a gap in the stock index that's being left by Esterline Technologies Corp., which is being acquired.
As its name suggests, the MidCap 400 “provides investors with a benchmark for mid-sized companies,” according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. “The index, which is distinct from the large-cap S&P 500, measures the performance of mid-sized companies, reflecting the distinctive risk and return characteristics of this market segment.”
Ingevity started out years ago as a division within papermaker Westvaco Corp., later MeadWestvaco Corp. After Rock-Tenn Co. (now WestRock Co.) bought the parent company in 2015, it spun off the specialty chemical and research group as standalone public company the following year.
Ingevity’s market capitalization – the combined value of shares held by investors – was more than $4.3 billion on Friday, making it the second-largest public company headquartered in South Carolina behind Sonoco Products. The figure has climbed in lockstep with the stock price, which had climbed to more than $103 last week, up from $26.50 when it went public nearly three years ago.
Stocking up
The InterTech Group Inc. has added to its stake in a Canadian food and consumer goods distributor.
An investment trust controlled by the locally based company’s CEO, Anita Zucker, recently announced it has purchased another 25,000 shares of Colabor Group Inc. for the equivalent of about $9,200 in U.S. currency.
The transaction gives a slight lift to InterTech’s total 15 percent stake in the business, which includes Colabor bonds that it can swap out for equity later.
InterTech, which has invested in numerous Canadian businesses over the years, said in a written statement that it acquired the stock “for investment purposes” and that it might buy more “subject to price and availability.”
Quebec-based Colabor supplies private-label and brand-name foods and other items to distributors, which resell them to cafeterias, restaurants, hotels, supermarkets and convenience stores. It operates in eastern Canada and handles 50,000 products from 600 suppliers and manufacturers. Founded in 1962, Colabor became a publicly traded company in 2005. Its shares are traded through the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Intertech has controlled about 15 percent of the business since late 2016, when Colabor was recapitalized, and it has a seat on the board. Its total investment was valued at about $6 million last week.
Colabor's revenue fell about 10 percent in its 2018 fiscal year to $900 million while its net loss narrowed to $3.3 million from $13.3 million. In a recent earnings statement, CEO Lionel Ettedgui described 2018 as "a transitional period for Colabor. We took the necessary decisions in order to refocus our activities on our core business."
In the bag
Retailers have been ditching plastic bags or discouraging their use in recent years as they try to go green, but the parent company of Bi-Lo is putting a philanthropic twist on the eco-friendly trend.
Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers, which also owns the Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Mas supermarket chains, recently launched its "Community Bag with a Giving Tag Program."
With each purchase of the reusable bag, customers can direct a $1 donation to benefit a local charity of their choice. The specially designed reusable bags are made from recycled materials, and can be found near registers at all of the company's stores across the Southeast. They come with a giving tag that provides instructions on how to make a donation.
If a customer does not designate a recipient within seven days, the $1 donation will automatically default to a nonprofit organization selected by the manager at each store location.
Bi-Lo has 11 stores in the Charleston region but that number will drop to 10 soon: Its last Mount Pleasant supermarket is scheduled to close March 25.