Volvo Cars this week won a trademark infringement case against dozens of Chinese counterfeiters that have sold billions of dollars worth of fake and inferior car parts over the internet.

Volvo, which in 2018 opened its only U.S. manufacturing plant off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville, obtained a default judgment against the counterfeiters in a federal court in Virginia.

According to court documents, the counterfeiters created numerous accounts on websites such as eBay and Amazon to sell parts with Volvo logos, making it appear as if the parts are original equipment from the automaker. Sellers typically accepted payments only through the Paypal money transfer website and shipped the parts by mail.

Volvo said the sellers' websites attract tens of millions of visitors a year who spend billions annually on fake parts for Volvos and other car brands, most of them made in China.

The sites "are also estimated to contribute to tens of thousands of lost jobs for legitimate businesses and broader economic damages, such as lost tax revenue, every year," Volvo said in its complaint.

The sellers' addresses couldn't be determined because they used the internet to conceal their identities, Volvo said. The automaker was able to serve the counterfeiters with court papers through the email addresses they registered with Paypal.

Volvo reached undisclosed financial settlements with 28 sellers and, on Monday, obtained $2 million default judgments against 148 others. Judge Liam O'Grady ordered Paypal to transfer any money in the sellers' accounts to Volvo and gave the automaker the right to seize funds from any new accounts opened by the sellers.

The case mirrors another trademark infringement lawsuit Volvo filed in 2018 against nearly 100 people who sold counterfeit parts online. That case also led to a default judgment totaling $2 million per seller.

Volvo Cars filed the lawsuits along with Volvo Trademark Holding, which it co-owns with truck and bus maker Volvo AB. The trademark subsidiary is responsible for owning, safeguarding and protecting Volvo's brands and licensing the right to use those brands to companies.

Volvo — based in Sweden and owned by China’s Geely Holding Group — produces S60 sedans for global distribution at its $1.1 billion campus in Berkeley County. The plant can build up to 100,000 cars a year, with half of them exported to foreign countries through the Port of Charleston.

The automaker will add its XC90 SUV to a second production line in 2021, at which time it plans to employ about 4,000 workers.