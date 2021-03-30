Volvo Cars targets talent with enhanced parental leave policy for SC, global workers

Volvo Cars on Tuesday said it will give its 40,000 employees worldwide, including those at the automaker's South Carolina campus, a total of 24 weeks of paid leave so parents can spend more time with their young children.

The "Family Bond" program, which takes effect April 1 and applies to either parent, pays 80 percent of a worker's base pay and is available to all employees with at least one year of service. Employees, both hourly and salaried, can also opt to take 19 weeks of leave at 100 percent of their base pay. The leave must be taken within 36 months of birth, fostering or adoption, and employees will be allowed to return to their same or substantially similar position.

"We want to create a culture that supports equal parenting for all genders," Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement. "When parents are supported to balance the demands of work and family, it helps to close the gender gap and allows everyone to excel in their careers. We have always been a family-oriented and human-centric company. Through the Family Bond program, we are demonstrating and living our values, which in turn will strengthen our brand."

The program is one of the most generous parental leave policies in the nation, exceeding highly-touted programs such as those offered by Amazon, Microsoft and Google. It also tops the 16 weeks of fully compensated leave Ford offers birth mothers — a groundbreaking perk for the U.S. automotive industry when introduced in 2018.

Only about 16 percent of private-sector employees work at companies that offer paid leave for both parents, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, and many of those companies give mothers more time off than fathers. The federal Family and Medical Leave Act lets parents take up to 12 weeks off to be with their child, but it does not mandate that companies pay them during that time.

A survey by gender equality group Promundo shows fathers are especially reluctant to take such leave because of a perceived lack of support from their employers.

Volvo said its policy "is more inclusive and supportive than many existing policies around the world." It includes all legally registered parents, including adoptive, permanent foster care and surrogate parents, as well as non-birth parents in same-sex couples.

"This is more than a new parental leave policy for our employees — it is the embodiment of our company culture and values," said Hanna Fager, the automaker's head of corporate functions. "We want to lead change in this industry and set a new global people standard. By opting all our employees into paid parental leave we narrow the gender gap and get a more diverse workforce, boosting performance and strengthening our business."

Samuelsson told CNBC the program will cost several million dollars, but if "it gives us better, diverse management and a stronger brand, it will definitely be worth it."

He told the cable television network the policy will help Volvo attract talented workers as the automaker aims to convert all new vehicles to electric power by 2030.

Volvo employees are automatically enrolled in the program's 24-week option and can choose the 19-week option. Previously, the automaker offered up to six weeks of paid leave for new parents. Volvo said it will share the program's participation results over time so that other companies can learn from its progress.

Volvo's $1.1 billion campus off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville opened in 2018, employing about 1,500 people. The plant builds the S60 sedan and will add a redesigned XC90 sport-utility vehicle to the production mix in early 2023 as hiring expands. Volvo is headquartered in Sweden and owned by China's Geely Holding Group.