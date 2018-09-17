Millennials take the heat for a lot of things, but distracted driving shouldn't be one of them.
At least that's the conclusion Volvo Cars reached from its latest survey of American drivers.
The Swedish automaker's report, "Finding Focus on the Road," shows it's actually an older generation that's responsible for most of the phone calls and texting taking place behind the wheel.
Volvo found that an alarming 71 percent of Americans still use their phones while driving, with Generation X — defined as those between the ages of 35 and 45 — the most prevalent distracted drivers.
Those in the Gen-X category talk, read texts, dial, check social media and even take part in video chats more often than any other age group, according to the survey conducted by The Harris Poll.
Millennials — who fall between the ages of 25 and 34 — aren't too far behind, finishing second among all age groups in most categories and even topping the list for surfing the web and checking social media posts.
And more than half of all baby boomers — ages 54 to 72 — admit to talking on the phone while driving.
"Distracted driving is not unique to younger generations," said Volvo spokesman Jim Nichols. "In fact, it's a problem we are seeing across generations and demographics."
More than half of Americans — 55 percent, to be precise — say the top threat to safety on the road is distracted driving, compared to less 31 percent who point to driving under the influence.
Volvo began production this month of a redesigned S60 sedan at its $1.1 billion manufacturing campus off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville. The Berkeley County site plans to hire 4,000 workers by 2021, when a new XC90 SUV will be added to the production mix, though that number could be reduced if China continues to impose stiff tariffs on U.S. made cars as part of the ongoing trade war.
Designer digs
Charleston native Jeffrey Kalinsky is an expert on the high-dollar end of the fashion business. So it’s fitting that he picked one of the nation’s priciest real estate markets to make his West Coast retail debut.
Kalinsky, who grew up working at his father's Bob Ellis Shoes on King Street, opened a 12,000-square-foot store in in a Palo Alto, Calif., shopping center a couple weeks ago. The 12,000-square-foot space is outfitted with two glass façades and skylights to give it an airy feel and classic white seating and display cases.
Like his other Jeffrey shops in New York City and Atlanta, the new location in the hometown of Stanford University carries what Kalinsky called “a meticulously-edited selection of designer apparel, shoes and accessories for women and men from the world's most renowned collections.”
“At our new store in Palo Alto, we will create a shopping experience that is on par with the fashion capitals anywhere in the world," he said in a written statement.
Kalinsky cut his fashion teeth selling designer shoes at Bob Ellis, which his family operated for 66 years before closing the business in late 2016 and selling the building at King and George streets for $9.5 million last year.
He opened his New York store in the city's then-gritty Meatpacking District in 1999 and sold a majority stake in his company to luxury retail giant Nordstrom in 2005. He remains with the Seattle-based department store chain as a vice president and designer fashion director working on strategic initiatives and creative collaborations.
New chapter
Sullivan’s Island native and South Carolina novelist Dorothea Benton Frank, who splits her time between the Lowcountry and the Northeast, is embarking on a new chapter: She's selling her longtime New Jersey home.
According to a report in Mansion Global, the bestselling author and husband Peter Frank have listed their seven-bedroom home in the upscale Montclair community for $3.35 million as part of a downsizing plan. They have owned the 10,159-square-foot Tudor-style residence, which was built in 1928, for more than 31 years.
"It has a marvelous history and lots of space, a great house to live and entertain in," Frank told Mansion Global.
She also said the entire Garden State home has been renovated “room by room, issue by issue.”
The amenities include a 3,000-bottle wine cellar and a billiards room. And it’s next door to a 400-acre park.
Frank, who also owns a home on her native Sullivan’s, is the author of 20 novels set in the Palmetto State. Her latest, "By Invitation Only," was published in May and was a New York Times bestseller.
In storage
One of the nation's largest owner of personal warehouse space had added some capacity in Dorchester County.
An affiliate of Public Storage Inc. snapped up the 405-unit Summerville Self Storage for $4.6 million in a recent sale, property records show.
The seller was Virtus SC Grand Oaks LLC, a partnership between an Austin, Texas-based firm and Absolute Storage Management of Memphis.
The property at 11055 Dorchester Road was built in 2007 and once was operated as Grand Oaks Self Storage. The previous owners more than doubled the amount of space in an expansion last last year.
Glendale, Calif.-based Public Storage has interests in 2,615 self-storage facilities in 39 states, with about 171 million net rentable square feet. Locally, its website shows about 10 properties, including three others along the busy Dorchester Road corridor.
Runner up
The Georgia site that finished second to Camp Hall Commerce Park in Berkeley County during the 2015 quest to land a new Volvo Cars manufacturing campus might be close to getting a consolation tenant.
Savannah officials recently filed a permit application with the Army Corps of Engineers seeking permission to build a major "original equipment manufacturing" facility at the 1,900-acre property off Interstate 16 in Bryan County. The application doesn't specify who or what type of manufacturer is interested in the property, but an Army Corps spokesman told the Savannah Morning News that permits aren't granted for speculative reasons.
Although no tenant is listed, the newspaper states the application is "rather specific" about the types of buildings to be included in the project: corporate offices; a training center; manufacturing facilities including press, fabrication, paint and product completion buildings; an employee cafeteria and medical center; and a rail spur connecting to an existing rail line.
Development officials say they simply want to avoid a repeat of 2015 by having the property ready to go should a major manufacturer come along. They say the site's long road to permitting was one of the reasons Volvo picked South Carolina over Georgia.
Noticeably absent from the application is any mention of the gopher tortoise — Georgia's state reptile and a federally endangered species known to have inhabited the property when Volvo was considering the site. Environmental groups have opposed previous talk of relocating the tortoise for development purposes.
Management change
A Charleston-based neighborhood management company is itself under new management.
Community Management Group announced in a recent letter to its board members that it has merged with Florida-based FirstService Residential. Financial terms were not disclosed. The James Island company's name will change in 2019.
Community Management works with more than 100 neighborhoods. By contrast, FirstService serves more than 8,000 communities across 23 states and three Canadian provinces.
Steve Peck of Community Management wrote that the new owner's "mission is to provide full-service solutions and genuinely helpful service that add value and enhance the quality of life of every community and resident it serves, a philosophy that aligns precisely with ours."
Peck also said communities can expect no changes in day-to-day operations and should benefit from greater resources from the bigger ownership group. He and other staff managers will remain in place.
Community Management was in the news this summer when its former accountant and human resources manager was sentenced to 30 months in prison for siphoning off $750,000 from the business. Peck said at the July federal court hearing that the firm's reputation was harmed by the embezzlement.