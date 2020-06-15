Volvo accused of stiffing photographer, using bullying tactics

A Los Angeles photographer and the model he worked with are suing Volvo Cars, alleging the automaker stole their images to market the S60 sedan built in South Carolina.
Jack Schroeder, the photographer, and model Britni Sumida say Volvo also tried to bully their business associates after the pair complained about the automaker's use of 11 photos.
Volvo, which has a $1.1 billion manufacturing campus off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville, said it does not comment on pending litigation. The company has not yet filed an answer to the complaint, which was filed last week in federal court.
The photos — taken during an April 2019 test-shoot in the high desert of Southern California — featured Sumida posing with a white S60 amid a super bloom of wildflowers. Schroeder posted some of the photos to his Instagram account where it was noticed by Volvo, according to the lawsuit.
Volvo requested permission to use the images in its advertising and Schroeder responded with an email linking to his website and a request for compensation, adding he was flattered by the interest but doesn't license his images for free.
Schroeder said in the lawsuit that he never heard back from Volvo and he assumed the automaker wasn't interested in buying the photos. But six months later, he recognized his photos in a social media advertising campaign Volvo was using to promote its S60 sedan.
When he complained to Volvo, the lawsuit states, the automaker responded by sending an "aggressive and intimidating letter" to a production company Schroeder has worked with, threatening to sue over a 20-second video the company made of the desert photo session. Volvo said the video illegally displayed the automaker's trademarked logo.
Jeff Gluck, the lawyer representing the photographer and model, said the letter "was nothing more than a transparent attempt to bully Schroeder and Sumida into dropping their claims."
Schroeder is suing Volvo for copyright infringement. Sumida, who has also modeled for Timex and Chase bank, says her career has been damaged because she was supposed to appear in an ad campaign for another automaker and her contract prevents her from working for competing brands.
The two want a judge to permanently prohibit Volvo from using their images and are seeking unspecified actual and punitive damages. No court date has been set.