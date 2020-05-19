Virtual auction nets a buyer for detained ship in Charleston Harbor

It took some modern-day technology, an unusual courthouse venue and about 15 minutes to auction off a 505-foot freighter that's been detained in Charleston Harbor for nearly four months.

The U.S. Marshals Service, working with a British ship broker, dropped the gavel Tuesday morning for the M/V Evolution, a Liberian-flagged cargo vessel entangled in an international business squabble.

A consortium of insurers demanded that the freighter be sold to pay for a shipment of iron that was damaged on the high seas between Iran and Indonesia. They were seeking to recoup $1.45 million from the Evolution's owner, according to a lawsuit they filed in federal court earlier this year.

The government detained the ship on Jan. 31, a day after it arrived in South Carolina. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel allowed the sale to go forward last month,

A few maritime lawyers and a handful of other onlookers gathered under sunny skies to take in the action from the parking lot at the J. Waities Waring Judicial Center in downtown Charleston. The bidding was streamed on Zoom via an Apple laptop computer sitting on the trunk of attorney Scott Bluestein's convertible.

The captain of the Evolution, which is anchored off the Battery, watched it all unfold in real time just offshore through a FaceTime connection.

Dennis Suszko, a deputy with the Marshals Service, kicked off the auction by going over the court-ordered ground rules. The bidding was to start at $1.25 million and climb in increments of at least $10,000.

He then ceded the virtual floor to Paul Willcox of C.W. Kellock and Co., who was handling the auctioneering duties some 4,100 miles across the Atlantic in London.

The 25-year-old cargo ship attracted at least four would-be buyers, though the exact number wasn't disclosed. Just two of them participated.

"I'd like to invite improved offers," Willcox said at one point between bids.

About 15 minutes in, a company identified as Maximus Shipping, or "Bidder No. 3," decided to fold.

"We will not be increasing our bid," a representative said.

"Dennis, we seem to have reached a high point," Willcox told the Marshals Service deputy back in Charleston.

Wickwar Shipping was declared the high bidder. It offered $1.34 million for the Evolution.

It's unclear what will become of the 21 mariners who are stuck on the ship. They could be rehired by the new owner or return home, though that could be tricky because many don't have the immigration documents they'd need to enter the U.S. to board a commercial airplane. Most are from the Philippines.

The crew members are expected to be paid with proceeds from the auction, said Julius "Sam" Hines, a Charleston maritime attorney who represents them. They're owed more than $355,000 in back wages, according to a recent court filing.

Some of the stranded sailors haven't left the ship in more than a year, said Corey Connor, a Charleston-based inspector with the International Transport Workers' Federation.

"It's been a long time coming, that's for sure," he said of their eventual return to dry land.

He said morale on the Evolution is as good as can be expected under the circumstances, though some crew members are handling the lengthy confinement "better than others."

It was Connor who set up the live FaceTime link with the ship. He said the captain on the other end of the call was "very happy" that the vessel is being sold and that the end of this unexpected port call is near.